Charlie Cox Says He ‘Feels Like a Total Fraud’ Amid Downplaying His Voice Role in Clair Obscur, Details Inside

Daredevil star Charlie Cox gained fame in the industry with his brilliant role in the Marvel show. The actor is heavily lauded, and the fans have been looking for more of the movie star on the screen.

Amid the rising popularity, Cox candidly spoke about his role in the 2025 hit game, Clair Obscur.

In conversation with a media portal during one of the recent interviews, the actor spoke about how he isn’t quite proud of his voice role in the game. Cox also went on to reveal that he hasn’t played the game either and feels like a fraud being a part of it.

What is Clair Obscur about?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the most popular games of the year. The video game is developed by a young and unknown group of people who go by the name Sandfall.

The visuals of the game are standout, and the interactive part has gotten more people to download it on their devices.

As for Charlie Cox, the actor voiced the main character of Gustave, who was the focal point of the title. Speaking of whether he has tried playing the game or not, the movie star shared at Comic Con, “Apparently the game is awesome. I am not a gamer; I have no idea. I haven’t played it.”

Despite not enjoying his role in the game himself, he is glad that the game did well.

Charlie Cox’s thoughts on his voice role in Clair Obscur

The MCU star talked about his role as Gustave in Clair Obscur. The actor revealed, “My agent asked me if I wanted to go and do a voice-over. I was in the studio for 4 hours… maybe."

He added, "People keep saying how amazing it is and congratulations and I feel like a total fraud. I am so thrilled for the company; I am so thrilled it did really well.”

On the contrary, the fans have been enjoying the game and Cox’s voiceover, which goes well with the visuals. The video game went on to transition from “yet another RPG trying to change things” to “Oh my gosh! This game is incredible!”

On the work front, Charlie Cox will return to the Marvel show’s season 2 as Daredevil/Matt Murdock.

