Nick Jonas Feels 'Lucky' to Have Wife Priyanka Chopra's Support, Celebrates End of Broadway Show With Jonas Brothers

Nick Jonas is feeling lucky to have his wife, Priyanka Chopra, by his side. The musician took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of him celebrating the end of his Broadway show, along with his brothers and the actress.

In the new picture that the singer posted on his social media, Chopra is seen donning a red halter-neck dress and sitting on her husband’s lap as the duo smile for the cameras.

The couple’s adorable moment came after Jonas’ supportive wife attended his last broadway show, The Last Five Years. In the caption, the Sucker singer wrote, “Lucky Me.”

Meanwhile, Kevin and Joe Jonas also joined his brother for his big night. The trio too got clicked at the event, as they stood posed for the camera.

Priyanka Chopra’s supportive side towards Nick Jonas

While Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra often set couple goals by sharing their adorable and mushy moments online, the Matrix actress did not back down this time either.

The movie star shared a glimpse of Jonas performing on her Instagram and gave a shoutout to her husband. Chopra seemed visibly moved by Jonas’ performance, as she gave a standing ovation during the musician’s final bow on the stage.

Above the short clip, the actress went on to write, "Last bow! Congratulations, @nickjonas and @adriennelwarren."

Nick has also received unwavering support from the Jonas Brothers, who frequently find seats in the audience to watch their brother perform.

Previously, speaking of his production, Nick stated to a media portal, “This is a very intense show. And I am honestly ready for it, but it’s natural to feel a little nervous.”

He further added, “So I think I’m trying to step into this with real focus and confidence, but it’s a big show. And it’s got a lot of fans all over the world.”

The Last Five Years ran for 14 weeks, and it marked Jonas’ return to Broadway after 13 years.

