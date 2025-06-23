Why is Miley Cyrus Getting Trolled on Reddit Amid Album Signing Event? Find Out as Fans Call Her ‘Inconsiderate’

Miley Cyrus is yet again in the news. The musician who recently held an album signing event in London grabbed the attention of the audience for her ignorant behavior towards her fans.

The singer, who was joined by the supermodel Naomi Campbell, signed the vinyl of her track, Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved, from her newest album, Something Beautiful.

Advertisement

The video from the event went viral on the internet, where the Grammy-winning singer was visibly ignoring the photo opportunities with her fans.

She also paid very little attention to the people around her while signing the albums. This behavior of the singer sparked outrage amongst the fans on Reddit.

Miley Cyrus gets trolled on Reddit

Following her ignorant behavior towards her fans at the London event, Miley Cyrus was called out brutally on Reddit. One of the fans went on to comment, “Too much self-absorption and Main Character Syndrome.”

Another fan thought, “Yeah... that’s not a good look. Shame on Miley. She looks so disinterested, and I mean, I’m sure artists dislike doing stuff like this because it’s work, but your fans are the ones who put you in this position to even be recording and signing albums.”

The third netizen on their account shared, “Wow! That’s so inconsiderate and rude, in my opinion.”

Advertisement

Amid the criticism, the Flowers singer took to her Instagram account and shared pictures with Campbell, who is featured in the song.

In the caption of the carousel post, Cyrus wrote, “@naomi thank you for celebrating the Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved vinyl release day with me. Laughing with you is my favorite. I’ll miss you until we reunite. Love you forever. Thank you to everyone who showed up to the signing; we adored meeting you. If you missed it, get your life & our vinyl that’s available now.”

What is Miley Cyrus’ album about?

As for Cyrus’ new album, Something Beautiful, the musician released the tracks on May 30, marking it as her ninth studio album. Miley has co-produced her songs with Shawn Everett.

Moreover, the album is a blend of pop, rock, soul, disco, funk, and experimental sounds.

Campbell and Brittany Howard have collaborated on the album, giving it a dramatic touch and adding surprising elements.

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus’ album, Something Beautiful, is available to listen to on various audio platforms.

ALSO READ: Why Did Miley Cyrus Want to Quit Music? Singer Shares 'Traumatic' Rupture Experience During Past Shoot