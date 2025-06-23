Squid Game Season 3: Everything you need to know about Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun starrer Season 2 before finale

Squid Game Season 3 is the final instalment of the gripping survival drama, which is set to premiere on June 27. Season 3 will pick up where Season 2 left off– the failed rebellion of Lee Jung Jae's Song Gi Hun and blaming himself for the death of the other contestants. Shattered by the experience, he is gearing up to strike back at the game show's masterminds, fueled by a renewed determination.

Squid Game Season 2: Recap of key points

Song Gi Hun teamed up with Detective Jun Ho (Wi Ha Joon), who survived after facing a bullet from his brother, Lee Byung Hun's the Front Man, to expose the game to the world. The last edition's winner Song Gi Hun participates in the games once again, determined to stop it for good and avenge the innumerable life losses.

The Front Man's backstory is also explored, revealing that he was once a police officer like his brother, but got involved in the game due to financial hardship.

Among the major cliffhangers, there is pink soldier Kang No Eul's (Park Gyu Young) mysterious origins and her connection to the second-in-command of the Front Man.

Another area left to the viewers' imagination was what happened to Park Gyeong Seok/ player 246 (Lee Jin Wook) as he fell after being shot by a pink guard. It happened during the Song Gi Hun-led revolt against the deadly game show makers.

Squid Game Season 3: Spoilers and predictions

Park Gyeong Seok is alive and might be turned into a pink guard for reasons unknown. One or both the mother-son duo of Player 149 (Kang Ae Sim) and Player 007 (Yang Dong Geun) might face tragic deaths. Kim Jun Ho/player 222 (Jo Yuri) might give birth to her child amid the games, as predicted from a baby's cry heard in the show's trailer.

The hide-and-seek game, featuring a starry sky artwork, will be the "most dramatic and impactful game across all the seasons", as revealed by director Hwang Dong Hyuk. It will be even more tragic than last season's marble game. And topping it all, we have Chul Su, the male motion-sensing doll counterpart of green light-red light's Young Hee. Chul Su will be used in the jump rope game.

