Kajol issues clarification after calling Ramoji Film City a ‘haunted place': 'It’s a great destination and absolutely safe...'

Kajol is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Maa, a supernatural mythos drama. While the actress is currently on a promotional spree, her statement about Ramoji Film City shocked netizens. Her 'haunted place' remark for Ramoji Film City (Hyderabad) is receiving a polarized reaction from all corners. The actress has now issued a clarification over her comment.

Kajol issues statement on Ramoji Film City remark, calls it 'absolutely safe'

The actress took to her micro-blogging handle Twitter (now X) and issued the statement. The tweet reads, "I wish to address my earlier remark about Ramoji Film City in the context of promoting my film MAA. I have filmed multiple projects at Ramoji Film City and stayed there many times over the years."

The actress further elaborated that it is a great destination for filmmaking and tourism. "I have always found it to be a very professional environment for filmmaking, and I have seen so many tourists enjoying themselves. It’s a great destination and absolutely safe for families and children," concluded Kajol.

What was Kajol's remark on Ramoji Film City?

For the unversed, Kajol called Ramoji Film City among the “most haunted places in the world”. In an interview with Galatta India, the actress was asked if she had ever experienced negative energy on the film sets. To which, she said, "I have experienced this multiple times. Call it negative energy or vibes, but sometimes, when you go to a place, you feel like something isn’t right. I’ve shot at places where I couldn’t sleep all night, where I felt it would be good if I could just leave this place.”

Furthermore, she mentioned, "A prime example is Ramoji Rao Studios in Hyderabad, which is considered one of the most haunted places in the world. I am lucky enough not to have seen anything, though."

On the work front, Kajol's upcoming mytho-horror movie, Maa, is slated to hit the screens on June 27. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is marketed as a part of Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan's Shaitaan universe. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office.

