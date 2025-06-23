Steve Carell, Stephen Graham or Colin Farrell: Who Will Win Emmy for Best Actor in Lead Role?

Steve Carell, Stephen Graham, and Colin Farrell have owned the screens with their performances in recent movies and TV shows. The Office star portrays the role of Randall Garrett in the HBO movie Mountainhead.

While the critics applauded and called the actor’s performance Emmy-worthy, it is not going to be easy for the actor to bag the prize. Carell will be competing against the ace actors Stephen Graham and Colin Farrell.

Graham’s Adolescence changed the course of digital content that is viewed on the streaming platforms. The Netflix show went on to break multiple records, as the audience praised the performances of the cast, especially the actor who portrayed the role of Eddie Miller.

Moreover, the series' cinematography went on to be the talk of the town, as the episodes were shot in one single take.

Additionally, Farrell, too, is one of the top contenders in the Emmys race. The actor’s standout performance in the critically acclaimed show could make him take home the prize from under the other two actors’ noses.

Who is leading the Emmy race amongst the top contenders?

The TV editors, Michael Schneider and Emily Longoretta, sat down with Variety to break down the top performances of the year and revealed their prediction of who could win the Emmy Award.

Speaking about The Penguin actor, Longoretta revealed, “It’s hard to beat out Colin Farrell.” She further revealed, “But the new ‘Baby Reindeer,’ [we have] Stephen Graham for ‘Adolescence.’ He’s the co-creator of the show and the star. He co-wrote every episode.”

Moreover, the editors also spoke about Renée Zellweger contending for the Emmy award, considering her Bridget Jones role in the latest installment was too good to be ignored.

Schneider stated to the media portal, “She has personified that character for years, and that’s a beloved piece of IP.” He continued, “In the rest of the world, it was a movie movie; it was in theaters… but here in America, it was on Peacock.”

The Rest of the Contenders: Giamatti, Gyllenhaal, and More

Apart from Steve Carell, Stephen Graham and Colin Farrell, other contenders in the race for the Emmy Awards include Paul Giamatti, Brian Tyree Henry, Cooper Koch and/or Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Jake Gyllenhaal.

In the female category, the Jerry Maguire star is up against Cristin Milioti, Cate Blanchett, Rashida Jones, Amanda Seyfried, Michelle Williams and Ellen Pompeo.

Speaking about Pompeo’s performance and contendership for the prestigious award, Michael Schneider revealed, “She’s been in our homes for years.”

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to raise their curtains on September 15, 2025.

