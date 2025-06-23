"Aamir Sir is one of the biggest superstars this country has ever seen,” says Sohum Shah as he praises Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par

Sohum Shah recently took to Instagram to express admiration for Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, following the success of his recently released film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The heartfelt story, which has struck a chord with audiences across the country, has reignited conversations around the power of emotionally resonant and meaningful storytelling in mainstream cinema.

Advertisement

In his Instagram story, Sohum wrote, "Aamir Sir is one of the biggest superstars this country has ever seen, yet he chooses to lead with stories instead of just his stardom. The success of Sitaare Zameen Par gave me immense hope as a filmmaker — a reminder that stories with heart do matter. Thank you, Aamir Khan, for inspiring us to believe in meaningful cinema."

Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 cult classic Taare Zameen Par, has received critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of children with learning disabilities and its emphasis on empathy, education, and emotional well-being. Aamir Khan, who starred in both films, has long been known for choosing scripts that push cinematic boundaries while delivering powerful social messages. He is also someone who has proved through the decades that standing by the stories he believes should be told, stories with heart matter, and cinema can be an inclusive, emotional, and commercial experience.

Advertisement

Sohum Shah immensely admires Aamir Khan

Sohum has previously expressed admiration for Aamir Khan’s approach of making one film at a time, but with complete dedication, whilst backing stories with all his heart, and that one should have the humility and courage to tell these stories. His ideology closely aligns with that of the ‘Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan. A prime example of this is representation of the differently abled in mainstream cinema - While Sitaare Zameen Par explores the world of individuals with learning disabilities and tells us a story of hope, inclusivity and equality, Sohum has also delved into a similar space with his film Crazxy - wherein the lens of telling the story was more layered in a thriller, but the heart was empathy, love and acceptance of children with disabilities.

This is undoubtedly a courageous step, bringing such narratives into mainstream cinema. It reflects an inclusive approach, one that believes everyone should have representation, and offers an empathetic lens through which we view their stories.

Advertisement

Sohum Shah, best known for his roles in films like Tumbbad, Ship of Theseus and Crazxy, the new in the list, is himself a champion of offbeat, content-driven cinema. His words of appreciation for Khan reflects a broader shift in the Indian film industry, where audiences are increasingly valuing substance over spectacle.

ALSO READ: Ramayana: First promo announcement of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi starrer to have 3-minute long runtime?