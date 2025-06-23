Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par holds well on Monday; Aamir Khan starrer collects Rs 8.00 crore

Sitaare Zameen Par directed by RS Prasanna and starring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and others enjoyed a good weekend with an excellent trend. The movie opened to Rs 10.50 crore, observed a 90 percent growth to net Rs 19.75 crore and then packed a superb Rs 26.25 crore on Sunday for a Rs 56.50 crore weekend. The Aamir Khan starrer has held pretty well on Monday as compared to Friday, adding Rs 7.75 - 8.25 crore net. The expectations were for a Monday greater than Friday, but that has not happened. The four day cume of the movie stands at Rs 64.50 crore and the film looks at an extended week of Rs 85 crore or so.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Sitaare Zameen Par Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 10.50 crore 2 Rs 19.75 crore 3 Rs 26.25 crore 4 Rs 8 crore Total Rs 64.50 crore

Sitaare Zameen Par Has Grossed Rs 64 Crore Net In 4 Days In India

Given the slow start of the film and given the subdued expectations courtesy lacklustre pre-release content, the movie has done extremely well to get this far. After steady weekdays, the film shall again strengthen over the second weekend since it is a quintessential weekend film where families step out. There will be new competition in the form of Maa and F1, but it isn't really that stiff to worry about. It is the week after, where Jurassic World: Rebirth and Metro... In Dino release, that things get tight.

Sitaare Zameen Par Shall Reward Aamir Khan For The Risk That He Has Taken

Sitaare Zameen Par is not a massive budget movie and it has been doing its business courtesy the presence of Aamir Khan. The cost of production (excluding Aamir Khan's estimated remuneration), along with the print and advertisement expenses, and remake expenses are around Rs 100-120 crore. Ideally, the global theatrical share should make up for these expenses and the non-theatrical revenues shall be absorbed by Aamir Khan; the only beneficiary. Music and Satellite right should bring in an estimated Rs 50 crore and then it is the digital rights (if negotiated), where the cream of the non-theatrical revenues will come from.

Having spent 3 years with the film, Aamir Khan deserves to reap the rewards for the risk he took of not selling his film to digital giants. There can be a second phase of international release but that can't be said for certain because it depends majorly on the political relation of India with the countries in question.

Thoughts On Sitaare Zameen Par's Business

Overall, the business of Sitaare Zameen Par may not be the kind of business you expect from a quintessential Aamir Khan film. However, it is pretty solid considering the costs and considering the fact that these are not pre-Covid times where audiences stepped out in massive number, even for drama films.

