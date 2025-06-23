Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's sister regrets not talking to him for 4 years, first wife Nandita Mahtani comments

Billionaire business tycoon Sunjay Kapur's demise took the film and business industry by shock. The Kapur family organized a prayer meet for him yesterday (June 22), which was attended by friends and family members, including ex-wife Karisma Kapoor and kids. While Sunjay's associates are still mourning his loss, his younger sister, Mandhira Kapur, penned a heartfelt letter, revealing how the two didn't speak to each other for a long time.

Advertisement

Mandhira Kapur talks about their fight

Mandhira Kapur took to her social media handle and shared a series of adorable pictures with her brother, Sunjay Kapur. While bidding farewell to his late brother, she revealed that they had not spoken to each other for the last four years, and now, she regrets it the most. She mentioned that it was a 'silly sibling squabble' that escalated because of 'ego'.

"My brother and I may not have spoken for the last 4 years, a silly sibling squabble escalated to crazy levels due to egos and natural bullishness, however, that will never take back what we were and what we had. The phenomenal times we experienced, a privileged childhood of happiness with 2 wonderful parents, the secrets we would keep, the staying up late and sneaking out of the house even later, the stupid in-jokes that the 3 of us kept going for years, the hours of laughter we shared whilst others would stare at us in utter confusion." wrote Mandhira.

Advertisement

Furthermore, she underlined that Sunjay looked after her and their little sister like a true brother. Mandhira went on to add that she is devastated by the loss, and things could never be the same.

She added, "What happened towards the end has been both horrible and pointless, I will never have my moments with him again. We will never be us and it is devastating that we didn’t fix what had become broken and so now my heart is the same. I am sure he knew despite our recent estrangement that I loved him and in my soul I am sure he shared the same hope as I, that one day we would be as amazing as we were for the first 47 years. Of this I am sure and take some small comfort."

Mandhira Kapur urges everyone not to end up in regret

Mandhira wound it up by asking everyone to learn from her story and not end up in regret. She urged all to value their relationship and mend ways without wasting any time, as one never knows how time will change.

Advertisement

"To anyone and everyone who has fallen out with someone they love, be it family or friend, please learn from my story, life is fragile and delicate, each day is a gift, do not miss a day even an hour in some fickleness, you can never be assured that you will have the opportunity to repair the void and if you don’t, then that’s pretty much all that is left, coupled with regret. I would give anything to just see my bhaiya one last time and tell him how much I love him," Mandhira concluded.



Sunjay Kapur's first wife, Nandita Mahtani, commented on the post. She reacted with three red hearts. For the uninitiated, Sunjay Kapur took his last breath on June 12 while playing a Polo match in London. The reason behind his sudden death was reported to be 'Cardiac arrest', which was triggered by accidentally swallowing a bee. His prayer meet was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Neha Dhupia in the Taj Mahal hotel of New Delhi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are Karisma Kapoor's kids getting a share of Sunjay Kapur's wealth? Find out who might take over his Rs 31,000 crore business empire