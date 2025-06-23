Bollywood Newswrap, June 23: Sonakshi Sinha calling Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘magician’ to Sunny Deol’s explosive comment on box office business

Missed your daily dose of entertainment? Don't worry! From Sonakshi Sinha calling Sanjay Leela Bhansali a 'magician' to Sunny Deol's explosive comment on fake box office numbers, let's take a look at the big highlights of the day.

Kiara Advani to play the lead in Meena Kumari biopic?

The Meena Kumari biopic has been in the works for a while now. Pinkvilla, now, has exclusively learnt that Kiara Advani is likely to bag the titular role in the movie. The rights have been acquired by Sidharth P. Malhotra in collaboration with Saregama and the Amrohi family.

If the movie materialises, it can be the immediate project for Kiara after pregnancy.

Sonakshi Sinha shares experience of Heeramandi, calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘magician’

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi Sinha mentioned that she loves playing grayish characters, while sharing experience of Heeramandi.

The Dabangg actress called Sanjay Leela Bhansali a ‘magician’ and talked about how much effort he puts into every frame. “Wo har ek frame ko itni bareeki se dekhte hai until it's not exactly what is in his head, wo shoot nahi karenge. That's his style, and that's why he also gets appreciated,” said Sonakshi.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie gets new title for Hindi version

The much-awaited Pan-Indian movie Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, locked a fresh title for the Hindi markets. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has been titled ‘Majadoor’ in the Hindi version.

The movie will have a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 on August 14.

Sunny Deol blasts fake box office collection and corporate booking culture

Currently shooting for Border 2, Sunny Deol opened up on the trend of exaggerating box office numbers and slammed the ongoing corporate booking culture in the film industry.

In a recent interview, the actor said, “People who are enjoying the lies (of manipulated box office figures), I don't understand what kind of people they are. I would like to advise the youngsters that this is not the way to make yourself a hit. That is why many youngsters and stories are not coming out.”

Ramayana 3D announcement video censored with ‘U’ certificate, runtime revealed

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol starrer Ramayan 3D is among the most awaited movies. Its fresh announcement video got censored by Censor Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) today on June 23.

The 3-minute-long video received a ‘U’ certificate, which means it is unrestricted for all age groups.

Abhishek Bachchan signs an action film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's assistant

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Abhishek Bachchan is teaming up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's assistant, Shanmukha Gowtham, on an action-packed thriller.

The Housefull 5 actor will be seen donning the role of a butcher in the film. It will be a fresh makeover for him. The yet-untitled movie will mark the directorial debut of Shanmukha Gowtham. For the unversed, he previously assisted Vanga on Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal.

Kajol issues clarification after calling Ramoji Film City a ‘haunted place’

As Kajol's ‘haunted place’ remark for Ramoji Film City met with unfavorable reactions, the actress issued a clarification.

Her tweet reads, “I wish to address my earlier remark about Ramoji Film City in the context of promoting my film MAA. I have filmed multiple projects at Ramoji Film City and stayed there many times over the years. I have always found it to be a very professional environment for filmmaking, and I have seen so many tourists enjoying themselves. It’s a great destination and absolutely safe for families and children.”

