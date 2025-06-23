Was Kim Sae Ron’s Instagram hijacked by her own mother on meds? Viral chats paint ex-manager as protective ‘father’ figure

The legal conflict involving Kim Sae Ron’s former manager and YouTuber Kwon Young Chan has taken another turn. On June 19, the ex-manager, identified as K, filed a defamation complaint against Kwon. The YouTuber has spent months publicly accusing K of grooming, financial misconduct, and alleged involvement with Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST.

Advertisement

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, journalist Kang Kyung Yoon released alleged KakaoTalk messages between Kim Sae Ron and her former manager. The screenshots appear to show a close and personal relationship between the two. The chats quickly spread across online platforms.

Family strain

The revealed texts portray K not only managing Kim Sae Ron’s schedule but also acting as an emotional and logistical support figure. In the conversations, the late actress is seen confiding in him about her family.

“My mom posted something on Instagram again…” the actress wrote. The manager responded, “I saw… why did she do that?” to which Kim replied, “I don’t know…” The manager warned that media coverage had resurfaced, adding, “It will only get worse if she keeps doing this. Let her know never to do it again. Otherwise, we have to get rid of the account.”

Kim then explained, “My mom took meds and posted something on my Instagram while I slept.” The exchange hinted at underlying strain in her relationship with her family.

Advertisement

Tone of conversation highlights a paternal bond

Other exchanges suggest that he frequently checked in on her well-being and helped with day-to-day matters unrelated to professional responsibilities. They include booking hospital appointments and offering to cover personal expenses. In one instance, Kim reportedly asked him to help pay a household utility fee, which he agreed to handle.

The tone of the messages has led many online users to interpret the relationship as one resembling that of a guardian or father figure. In birthday greetings and casual chats, the manager offered emotional encouragement and reminded her to rest and stay strong. Kim’s responses were equally affectionate, even referring to him as “father” in one message.

The messages also appear to capture a moment following her failed attempt. Kim urged him, “I can’t after what happened recently. My parents can’t know. ** will come.” He confirmed the visit and scheduled her appointment discreetly.

Advertisement

Online response

The messages garnered over 110,000 views online. The timing of the leak has fueled speculation. Many online users believe the messages were released in response to K’s lawsuit against Kwon Young Chan.

The YouTuber has accused the former manager of grooming, embezzlement, and having undisclosed links to Kim Soo Hyun’s agency. However, no direct evidence has been provided. Some netizens felt the manager’s actions reflected sincere concern. But critics argue that the messages may have been released to frame the manager in a more sympathetic light.

ALSO READ: Did Kim Sae Ron's ex-manager 'groom' her? Details on alleged secret ties to Kim Soo Hyun's agency and embezzlement claims