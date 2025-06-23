What is Holly Holm's relationship status? A look at her family, UFC record, and life outside cage

Best known for her shocking knockout of Ronda Rousey in 2015, Holly Holm's boxing career was both long and decorated. With two International Hall of Fame inductions and titles across three weight classes, Holm wasn’t just a belt-holder; she was widely recognized as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters of her time.

But outside the cage, Holm has always kept a low profile. Fans have wondered about her private life, especially when it comes to marriage, family, and life beyond the Octagon. As she gears up for a high-profile return to boxing on June 28, let’s take a closer look at the woman titled “The Preacher’s Daughter.”

Holly Holm's marriage to Jeff Kirkpatrick and why she stayed single after

Holly Holm married Jeff Kirkpatrick on April 27, 2012, during the early days of her MMA career. According to Essentially Sports, they tied the knot in Mexico after dating for several years. Kirkpatrick, a businessman from Albuquerque, briefly found media attention due to Holm’s growing fame.

However, cracks began to show. Holm filed for divorce in 2019, citing “incompatibility” and frequent conflicts. As TMZ reported at the time, the couple had already separated by March 2018. Holm changed her surname back and didn’t request spousal support as both were financially independent.

Since then, Holm has kept her love life entirely out of the public eye. Sportskeeda confirms that she has not been linked to any new partners and has no children, instead choosing to focus entirely on her fighting career.

A fighting legacy spanning three sports: Holm's age, career, and more

Born on October 17, 1981, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Holm is now 43. Before combat sports, she was a multisport athlete, playing soccer and competing in gymnastics. She fell into kickboxing by chance, caught the eye of coach Mike Winkeljohn, and never looked back.

Her résumé is legendary: a 33-2-3 record in boxing with multiple world titles, induction into two boxing Halls of Fame, and a UFC bantamweight belt won via a jaw-dropping KO of Ronda Rousey at UFC 193. She ended her UFC run in 2024, as reported by The Sportster.

Holly Holm will be returning to boxing against the undefeated Yolanda Vega on June 28, as part of Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

