5 Celebrity Spottings of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan's head-to-toe denim look to Suniel Shetty on KL Rahul's game

If you live in Mumbai or have landed in the city, there is a chance you may bump into a Bollywood celebrity. Every day, celebs are spotted out and about in the city. From Suniel Shetty being hopeful about son-in-law KL Rahul's performance in the first Test against England in Leeds to Kartik Aaryan bringing style to the airport and Chiranjeevi interacting with his elderly fan, let's take a look at the major celebrity sightings of the day.

Advertisement

1. Suniel Shetty's priceless reaction to KL Rahul's game

The Hera Pheri actor was spotted in the city and the paparazzi mentioned his son-in-law, KL Rahul. When the shutterbugs praised the cricketer for his performance on day four of the first Test against England in Leeds, Suniel Shetty kept his fingers crossed. The actor remarked, "Aaj important din hai."

2. Kartik Aaryan's airport look is all things suave

The Bollywood heartthrob was clicked at the airport in a stylish look. Kartik Aaryan sported a jacket that featured multiple prints and patchwork. He styled it with an olive green tee and denim, exuding effortlessly stylish vibes. The sunglasses added a classic flair to his airport look.

3. Chiranjeevi greets an elderly fan

No matter how big a superstar Chiranjeevi is, the actor meets fans with humility! The paparazzi caught the South actor interacting with his elderly fan, and the former's heartwarming gesture won hearts. Chiranjeevi shook hands with his fan, and the moment was recorded on camera.

Advertisement

4. Kareena Kapoor's denim-on-denim look

Kareena Kapoor and her sartorial choices are something that we all seek inspiration from. The actress was spotted acing the denim-on-denim style! She wore a denim shirt that appeared slightly oversized and opted for same wide-legged jeans. Her monochromatic yet balanced look is all about comfort, class, and a relaxed vibe.

5. Genelia Deshmukh proves white never goes out of fashion

The Sitaare Zameen Par actress was clicked coming out of her car and entering the airport. She was dressed in a white shirt and ripped denim jeans. Her oversized sunglasses and a big black leather bag added a minimalistic touch.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: 6 Celebrity Spotting PICS Of The Day— Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna at airport, Samantha losing cool at paps to Malaika Arora’s Bandra outing