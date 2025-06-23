WICKED music video: ALLDAY PROJECT makes a bold debut, with unapologetic and experimental funk, Watch

THE BLACK LABEL's ALLDAY PROJECT, unveiled performance videos for their song WICKED on June 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 pm IST/ 5 AM ET). The mixed-gender group made a striking debut with not one, but two versions of the musical offering. WICKED is the lead single of their debut album, which embodies the fearless and unapologetic spirit that defined their pre-debut track, FAMOUS.

Advertisement

ALLDAY PROJECT unveiled WICKED, lead single of their debut album

The group had already generated significant buzz with the reveal of its diverse members and the release of a futuristic music video for FAMOUS. With Lee Youngseo, Annie Moon, Bailey Drew Sok, Jo Woochan, and Tarzzan (real name Lee Chae Won) showcasing their talents, expectations were high for their latest single, WICKED. The two versions of the performance video– MOVIE SET and BASEMENT have their own unique charms.

Check out both versions of the WICKED performance video here:

Although both of them use grey-blue-black-themes, the BASEMENT version puts the spotlight on the song's powerful choreography while the other one focuses on the captivating 360° videography. The track WICKED is an experimental blend of Brazilian Funk, Trap, R&B and Drill. It provided each ALLDAY PROJECT member with the creative freedom to express their unique style and personality without restraint.

Annie, Woochan and Tarzzan go hard with the raps, Yeongseo adds lyrical balance to her soothing voice and Bailey's smooth dancing makes it visually appealing. The song is an embodiment of THE BLACK LABEL's statement that the group's"creative direction isn’t confined by the framework of K-pop." They aptly echoed the sentiment through the lyrics of the song, which were penned down by the group's members, in collaboration with global hitmakers Theron Thomas, Tommy 'TB Hits' Brown, Amanda Ratchford and Courtlin Jabrae Edwards.

Advertisement

The track is produced by Dominsuk and 24 from THE BLACK LABEL. ALLDAY PROJECT is here to "do some damage" to the prejudices traditionally placed on co-ed teams and prove their mass appeal. The lyrics "Gotta pop out and show out, they really not ready/Be scared when we pull up" are the group's message to the music industry that they are gearing up to make a mark in the sphere.

ALSO READ: FAMOUS music video: ALLDAY PROJECT drops hip-hop style debut single with futuristic concept, watch