6 upcoming Telugu Re-releases: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha’s Ye Maaya Chesave, Hanuman Junction and more

Telugu cinema is surely raking in audiences with new releases like Kuberaa, with Kannappa just days away from release. However, many Telugu films are gearing up for re-release soon.

If you’re someone who enjoys watching re-releases on the big screen, here are the films you should surely check out.

6 Upcoming Telugu re-releases

Title Re-release Date Director Hanuman Junction June 28, 2025 Mohan Raja Kumari 21F July 10, 2025 Palnati Surya Pratap Mirapakay July 11, 2025 Harish Shankar Ghajini (Telugu-dub) July 18, 2025 AR Murugadoss Ye Maaya Chesave July 18, 2025 Gautham Vasudev Menon Veedokkade July 19, 2025 KV Anand

1. Hanuman Junction

Cast: Arjun Sarja, Jagapathi Babu, Venu, Laya, Sneha, Vijayalakshmi

Arjun Sarja, Jagapathi Babu, Venu, Laya, Sneha, Vijayalakshmi Director: Mohan Raja

Mohan Raja Runtime: 2 hours

2 hours Re-release Date: June 28, 2025

Arjun Sarja and Jagapathi Babu starrer Hanuman Junction is slated to hit the big screens once again this year. The action comedy movie features the story of Krishna and Dasu, two best friends who run a company, named KD & Co company, handling the market in the village.

With their rising success, the movie explores the animosity with their vicious opponent, Devudayya, while Krishna is in love with the latter’s daughter. How everything works out for them forms the entire story.

The film was a remake of the Malayalam movie Thenkasipattanam starring Suresh Gopi, Lal, and Dileep.

2. Kumari 21F

Cast: Raj Tarun, Hebah Patel, Noel Sean, Naveen Neni, Sudharshan

Raj Tarun, Hebah Patel, Noel Sean, Naveen Neni, Sudharshan Director: Palnati Surya Pratap

Palnati Surya Pratap Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Re-release Date: July 10, 2025

Kumari 21 F, starring Raj Tarun and Hebah Patel in the lead roles, is a romantic comedy focusing on the story of Siddhu and Kumari.

While Siddhu, a chef, is an immature and over-possessive man, he falls in love with a struggling model, a mature woman with several rumors surrounding her. Whether both can have a working relationship without breaking the integrity forms the entire film.

It is loosely based on the French movie Lila Says, starring Vahina Giocante and Mohammed Khouas.

3. Mirapakay

Cast: Ravi Teja, Richa Gangopadhyay, Deeksha Seth, Prakash Raj, Kota Srinivasa Rao

Ravi Teja, Richa Gangopadhyay, Deeksha Seth, Prakash Raj, Kota Srinivasa Rao Director: Harish Shankar

Harish Shankar Runtime: 2 hours and 31 minutes

2 hours and 31 minutes Re-release Date: July 11, 2025

Mirapakay is a Telugu-language action comedy featuring Ravi Teja in the lead role. It narrates the tale of Rishi, a police officer sent to Hyderabad as a Hindi lecturer as a part of an undercover operation.

While falling in love during his time there, the man must go against her wishes and woo another girl to extract information about a gangster and apprehend him. What happens to them forms the rest of the film.

4. Ghajini (Telugu-dub)

Cast: Suriya, Asin, Nayanthara, Pradeep Rawat, Manobala, Riyaz Khan

Suriya, Asin, Nayanthara, Pradeep Rawat, Manobala, Riyaz Khan Director: AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss Runtime: 2 hours and 47 minutes

2 hours and 47 minutes Re-release Date: July 18, 2025

Suriya starrer Ghajini is gearing up for its release ahead of the actor’s 50th birthday. The movie features the story of a once-rich businessman who develops anterograde amnesia.

While he suffers from a mental condition, he is in search of a person in hopes of exacting revenge against his girlfriend, Kalpana’s death. The film is said to be loosely inspired by Christopher Nolan’s Memento and the British comedy Happy Go Lovely (1951).

5. Ye Maaya Chesave

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Krishnudu, Sanjay Swarup, Surekha Vani, Trisha Alex, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Krishnudu, Sanjay Swarup, Surekha Vani, Trisha Alex, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Gautham Vasudev Menon Runtime: 2 hours and 29 minutes

2 hours and 29 minutes Re-release Date: July 18, 2025

Ye Maaya Chesave is a romantic drama featuring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu (in her debut) in leading roles. The film narrates the story of Karthik, an engineering graduate and an aspiring filmmaker, who falls in love with his tenant Jessie, a Christian girl from Kerala.

What follows next is a tale of romance between the two individuals from contrasting backgrounds, and whether they’d unite against the wishes of her orthodox family. The film was simultaneously made in Tamil as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa with Simbu and Trisha in the lead.

6. Veedokkade

Cast: Suriya, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu, Akashdeep Saighal, Jagan

Suriya, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu, Akashdeep Saighal, Jagan Director: KV Anand

KV Anand Runtime: 2 hours and 38 minutes

2 hours and 38 minutes Re-release Date: July 19, 2025

Veedokkade is the Telugu language dubbed version of the Suriya starrer action thriller Ayan. The KV Anand directorial features the story of a computer science graduate who works as a smuggler for Anthony Dass.

After his best friend was killed by a business enemy, the man takes it upon himself to exact revenge for him and changes his way to help the police, using his in-depth knowledge of the smuggling world.

