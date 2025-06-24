Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding: Surprising Details of Venice Ceremony– From 48 Million USD Expenses, NDAs to Luxury Gifts

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to get married in just a few days. According to the media reports, the high-profile wedding is set to take place on a yacht in Venice, Italy, spanning from June 24-26.

However, the close sources have also revealed that the ceremonies will go on until June 29. The couple will be having many A-List celebrities joining them for their big day.

Moreover, the reports suggest that the San Giorgio Maggiore island has been completely booked by the team of Bezos until the day of the extravagant wedding.

All we know about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding

The preparations for Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding are underway. It is reported that multiple events and ceremonies are to take place in the city of Venice, while the couple will exchange their vows on Bezos’ luxury yacht, Koru, which is worth 500 million USD.

Moreover, the wedding organizers have hired nearly 250 to 300 water taxis and various top-tier hotels in Venice for the pair to host their guests.

Adding to the excitement, Sanchez’s brother, Paul, went on to compare the upcoming wedding of his sister and Bezos to that of Princess Diana and King Charles.

He said, “I think it’s gonna be like a Princess Di thing—just huge and fun and just a blast.” Paul further added, “I'm thrilled beyond belief. It’s gonna be an amazing event—star-studded and fun.”

Guest list of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding

As mentioned previously, Jeff Bezos and his beau are set to have many A-list celebrities and Hollywood stars grace their wedding. As per the reports, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, and Oprah Winfrey are among the names on the list.

Other celebrities include Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Orlando Bloom, Gayle King, Eva Longoria, Ivanka Trump, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner.

Sanchez is good friends with Katy Perry, and hence she too is expected to show up at the wedding. The total expense of the extravagant wedding is expected to go up to 48 million USD.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been engaged for nearly 2 years after meeting each other for the first time in 2010. While the duo have majorly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, they made it official in 2019.

