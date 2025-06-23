ENHYPEN's Niki accused of forcing deep voice in latest live singing session, critics say he 'will never be Felix'

ENHYPEN member Niki's deep vocals are one of the most talked-about aspects of him. Lately, it seems to have taken an even deeper and raspier quality. While fans gush over the maturity his voice exudes, he is currently facing scrutiny for allegedly forcing the low tone.

Critics argued that he purposely altered his vocal range to sound like Stray Kids' Felix, resulting in an unpleasant music delivery. However, his devoted fans swiftly came to his defense.

ENHYPEN's Niki accused of faking deep voice

Niki's low-pitched voice has long been a fan favorite; however, his latest live singing session with the other ENHYPEN members sparked criticism against him.

The controversy erupted after clips from the boy band's Drunk-Dazed singing on the show Killing Voice went viral on TikTok. Niki's surprisingly raspy and deep tone was pointed out, with some international viewers accusing him of faking the pitch.

According to them, it didn't sound like the 19-year-old's natural voice. They even called his live singing "horrible" and made comments like "Ni-ki, you will never be Felix." The comparison was drawn because the Stray Kids member is known for having one of the deepest voices in the entire K-pop industry, and Niki was accused of trying to imitate him.

However, the ENHYPEN star's fans swiftly rallied to respond to the hate comments.

Fans defend Niki against accusations of forcing deep voice

The K-pop idol's fans attributed his vocal shift to the natural effects of puberty and years of rigorous singing training. They also pointed out that the clips his 2025 version of Drunk-Dazed were being compared to were from 2020, when Niki was just 15.

According to his fans, it's typical for tone and pitch to change significantly as a person's voice matures from adolescence to adulthood. They criticized the haters for trying to "cancel" Niki on accusations of something which he isn't even guilty of, calling it "wild."

This incident clearly showcased the dedication and loyalty of the Japanese artist's strong fanbase, who are there to support him whenever needed.

