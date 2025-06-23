Throwback: When Trisha Krishnan labelled Thalapathy Vijay as epitome of professionalism, saying ‘he needs time to warm up’

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan recently made the headlines after the actress’s birthday post went viral. However, do you know what she had to say about the superstar after working with him back in the day?

In an old interview with Sun TV, Trisha highlighted how Thalapathy Vijay is the epitome of professionalism but needs some time to warm up to anyone around him.

During her conversation, the actress said, “Working with Vijay, you need some time. You kinda have to build up the comfort level, he is not a serious person, but very quiet.”

“When we were doing Ghilli, if he starts, he will continue talking, and he is very fun to work with. There are no interferences when working with him; he is the epitome of being professional,” Trisha added.

Are Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishna dating?

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha have often hit headlines over the last couple of years, especially with rumors of dating each other. While there hasn’t been any confirmation about their relationship status, netizens seem eager to ship them whenever they are spotted together.

Over the years, Vijay and Trisha have appeared together in several movies, including 2023’s Leo and even the latter’s special appearance in The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT).

Coming to Thalapathy Vijay’s work front, the superstar is next set to appear in the lead role for Jana Nayagan. The upcoming Tamil-language political action drama is directed by H Vinoth.

With Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as co-leads, Vijay will be playing a menacing police officer, with the first video glimpse titled The First Roar, showcasing him in an action avatar.

Jana Nayagan’s First Roar

Apart from the mentioned actors, the movie will have an ensemble cast of performers like Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and more in key roles.

The upcoming film is expected to be the actor’s alleged final movie before entering politics.

On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan was last seen in the Kamal Haasan-Simbu starrer Thug Life. Moving ahead, she has films like Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara and Karuppu starring Suriya in her lineup.

