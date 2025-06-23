EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha met husband Zaheer Iqbal first time at Salman Khan's house party: 'He is kind of Sutradhar'

Sonakshi Sinha shares a close bond with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. The actor starred alongside him in Dabangg, marking her screen debut. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi Sinha spoke about how Salman played a brief role in her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi Sinha reveals meeting Zaheer Iqbal for the first time at Salman Khan’s house

The Rowdy Rathore actress was quizzed on how Salman Khan reacted to her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi underlined that the actor was extremely happy and credited him for her first meeting with Zaheer. “He was obviously very happy. He is very fond of Zaheer and me. It was obviously because of him that we met, so all due credit to where it belongs,” said Sonakshi.

When the actress was asked whether Salman Khan was the matchmaker between the two, Sonakshi responded, “Not really a matchmaker. We met at a party at his house, so kind of like a sutradhar.”

Furthermore, the actress recalled her first day on the sets of Dabangg. She revealed that she was very underconfident and didn’t even know where she was getting into. “I felt so weird, mujhe pata nahi kaha pe laake chhod diya tha. I was so unprepared. I didn't know what I was getting into. But destiny obviously had these plans for me, and once I started, there was no looking back.”

Sonakshi Sinha’s Nikita Roy to clash with Kajol’s MAA

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Kakuda, a horror-comedy, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Nikita Roy, also a supernatural drama. Slated to hit the screens on June 27, the movie is directed by her brother, Kush S Sinha.

Nikita Roy also stars Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles. The movie will clash with another mytho-horror movie, MAA starring Kajol in the lead role.

