Panchayat 4 Review: Jitendra Kumar and the residents of Phulera succeed in delivering yet another simple yet effective season

Plot

Panchayat Season 4 continues from where Season 3 ended. Season 3 concluded on a cliffhanger with Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav) being shot just before Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar) was about to leave for his CAT examination. Abhishek confronted the MLA (Pankaj Jha) and Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar), but both denied involvement in the attack on Pradhan Ji. Eventually, both groups were detained by the police.

Advertisement

After taking his CAT exam, Abhishek is slightly worried about the consequences of a brawl in which he slapped Bhushan, prompting Bhushan to file a case against him. It is revealed that Pradhan Ji has a fracture from the shooting. Abhishek approaches Bhushan, who agrees to withdraw his case on the condition that Abhishek convinces Pradhan Ji to drop a long-pending case against him. Knowing how important the examination is to Abhishek, Pradhan Ji agrees to withdraw the case. This case is Pradhan Ji’s only leverage to maintain control over the village elections. Pradhan Ji’s generosity deeply moves Abhishek. Meanwhile, the MLA instructs Bhushan to also ask Abhishek to persuade Pradhan Ji to remove the MLA’s name from the same case. While Pradhan Ji is willing to comply, Abhishek is not. Abhishek decides to prevent Pradhan Ji from withdrawing the case, as it is his only means of retaining power.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pradhan Ji’s wife, Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), and Bhushan’s wife, Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar), contest the Phulera elections. As the election date approaches, the campaigns grow increasingly dirty. Both parties resort to bribery to secure more votes.

Who wins the election? Does Pradhan Ji uncover who is responsible for the attack on him? Does Abhishek clear the CAT exam? What happens to his relationship with Rinki? How are Prahlad and Vikas coping with their lives? Watch Panchayat Season 4 to find out.

What Works For Panchayat Season 4

Season 4 of Panchayat, yet again, nails Phulera’s essence. The village’s simple life, filled with small squabbles and warm bonds, feels like home. The election drama between Pradhan ji and Bhushan gets nastier and juicier. The show’s wit shines in moments of conflicts.

Jitendra Kumar is fantastic. He no longer even has to act. It all comes naturally to him. His mix of sarcasm and care is spot-on. His romance with Rinki grows sweetly, thus adding to the deft touches that make Panchayat the show that it is. Manju Devi is bolder than ever, leading the election with strength, this time around. Prahlad, who is still grieving and coming to terms with his loneliness, adds emotional depth. Bhushan's villainy act gives the show the grip it requires. Vikas keeps things light with his goofy charm. The cast feels like family.

Advertisement

The visuals capture Phulera’s rustic beauty. The music is soft. The Panchayat theme music is soothing as always. The show continues its flow of sharp and very quotable dialogues, and this consistency is laudable. Above all, Panchayat remains a cozy, family-friendly watch, unlike a tonne of other shows on streaming that don't classify for family viewing.

What Doesn’t Work For Panchayat Season 4

Tonally, Season 4 feels too similar to Season 3, in a way you can't really differentiate. The election plot rehashes past political drama. This makes the story predictable. The pacing drags early on, taking time to pick up. The focus on drama over comedy might leave viewers wanting more laughs.

Abhishek’s conflict between his MBA dreams and Phulera stays stagnant. Some Season 3 loose ends wrap up but, but in a very convenient manner. The show plays it safe, missing a chance to try something new. Having said that, Panchayat 4 works well in totality.

Advertisement

Watch Panchayat 4 On Prime Video

Performances In Panchayat 4

Jitendra Kumar shines as Abhishek. Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav are delightful as always, as Manju Devi and Brij Bhushan. Faisal Malik as Prahlad is absolutely lovable. Chandan Roy as Vikas brings humor, while Sanvikaa as Rinki gives the show a more earthen feel. Durgesh Kumar as Bhushan, continues to be the find that keeps surprising. Sunita Rajwar, with a much more well-written part, does full justice to her role of the contesting Kranti Devi. Pankaj Jha as MLA brings his quirk. Other actors part of the mix do extremely well, based on the scope they get to shine.

Final Verdict Of Panchayat 4

Panchayat Season 4 delivers Phulera’s warmth, laughs, and heart. The cast and village vibe make it engaging. While it doesn’t soar to unfathomable heights, it’s a very comforting watch for fans.

Panchayat 4 is now streaming. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: Missed Panchayat 3? Here’s your quick recap before Jitendra Kumar-led season 4 arrives