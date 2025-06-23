Meet actor with strong political background, popular for his comic timing and is now directing a trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Considered among the finest talents, this man has a multidimensional personality. Not just as an actor, but he has also proved his mettle with hosting, humanitarian works, and direction. Couldn't guess him yet? We are talking about Riteish Deshmukh.

Born on December 17, 1978, in Mumbai, Riteish Deshmukh comes from a strong political family. His father, Vilasrao Deshmukh, served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1999 to 2003 and from 2004 to 2008. Riteish has two brothers- Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh, both active in politics.

Riteish Deshmukh's romantic life: Married his first co-star

The actor marked his entry to Bollywood with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. It starred Genelia D'Souza as the female lead, whom he eventually married after dating for several years. However, as they say, no love story is complete without twists and turns, Riteish-Genelia’s romance also had its share of hurdles. Reportedly, the couple wanted to take a step further and marry in their initial years of relationship, but Riteish’s father was not in favor.

All is well if it ends well and just like that, the two eventually tied the knot in 2013. They have two kids together- Riaan and Rahyl. The couple starred together in movies like Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Masti, Ved, and others.

Riteish Deshmukh's Bollywood career: From comic roles to proving his mettle in serious roles

Riteish Deshmukh is immensely popular for his comic timing. He has delivered several memorable movies, including the Housefull franchise, the Dhamaal franchise, Dhol, Malamaal Weekly, Heyy Babyy, and Kya Kool Hai Hum? Masti, and many more.

However, not limited to non-serious performances, he has also proved his acting mettle with serious roles like Ek Villain and the recently released Raid 2. Every time the actor plays a serious role, he makes sure he nails it.

Riteish Deshmukh is a multifaceted talent, directing a trilogy on the Maratha King

Riteish never limited himself to just being a screen actor. He tried his hand at hosting award nights, reality TV shows, comedy shows, and many more. He became a director and producer for his movies, primarily made in the Marathi language.

While Lai Bhaari (2014) marked his Marathi film debut as an actor, Ved (2022) established him as a promising director. He is now directing his career's biggest film, Raja Shivaji, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Reportedly, the period drama will be a three-part saga, where Riteish himself is playing the titular role of the great Maratha King.

