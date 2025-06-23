Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and d4vd CONFIRM collaboration on Always Love: Release date, teasers, lyrics preview and more

The rumored collaboration between Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and American singer-songwriter d4vd has now been officially confirmed. On June 22, d4vd announced that his upcoming single, titled Always Love will feature Hyunjin. It will be released globally on June 27, 2025.

This collaboration marks a new chapter for both artists: Hyunjin making his name in international features outside of Stray Kids, and d4vd partnering with a major K-pop idol for the first time.

Background: A collaboration rooted in mutual appreciation

Talks of a potential collaboration began circulating in 2024, when Hyunjin publicly mentioned in an interview that he had been listening to d4vd’s music. The comment reached d4vd. He responded on social media, expressing interest in working with the Stray Kids member.

Over the following months, the two continued to exchange support online, sparking speculation within fan communities. However, no formal project has been confirmed until now.

Recent in-person meeting in California

Earlier in June 2025, d4vd attended a Stray Kids concert in California, part of the group’s ongoing dominATE world tour. The concert appearance marked the first known time the two artists met in person. It further fuelled rumors of an active collaboration.

Following the concert, fans noticed that both artists were engaging more actively on social media, and speculation about a joint release intensified. Many interpreted the timing of their meeting as a sign that a project was already in progress.

Teaser video hints at tone of upcoming track

To accompany the announcement, d4vd released a short promotional video through his official social media channels. In the clip, he is seen dancing alongside a life-size cardboard cutout of Hyunjin while holding a SKZOO plush doll. The doll is a reference to Stray Kids’ merchandise line.

Though the video doesn’t reveal full details about the song, fans noted that the brief audio snippet suggests an emotionally driven tone. It’s consistent with d4vd’s signature moody pop sound. The song is expected to bring d4vd’s lyrical vulnerability with Hyunjin’s vocal color and visual artistry.

d4vd teases lyrics ahead of release

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding whether Always Love will be accompanied by a music video. Both d4vd’s team and JYP Entertainment, the agency representing Stray Kids, have remained silent on potential promotional appearances and interviews. They have also not shared any information about behind-the-scenes materials related to the collaboration.

Despite the lack of formal details, d4vd has been actively teasing the release on his social media. He also shared a snippet of the song’s lyrics, encouraging fans to guess which lines belong to Hyunjin.

The post quickly sparked enthusiastic responses, with fans analyzing the lyrics to identify the Stray Kids member’s part. Some fans jokingly told d4vd to “slow down” or playfully scolded him for “leaking confidential information.”

Anticipation high among fans of both artists

Following the announcement, fans of both Stray Kids and d4vd expressed excitement across platforms. Many have called the collaboration unexpected yet fitting. They cite both artists’ shared themes of introspection and emotional expression in their music.

