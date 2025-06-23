Inside Fatima Sana Shaikh's Mumbai house: 7 PICS that prove she is an avid reader and close to nature

Fatima Sana Shaikh is indeed one of the talented actresses in the entertainment industry. Over the years, she showcased her versatility by essaying different roles in various movies. Beyond her work life, the actress has maintained an active social media presence where she offers a glimpse of her personal life.. In some of her social media posts, Fatima's aesthetically pleasing abode is visible, and we are just obsessed! Let's take a sneak peek at Fatima's amazing house.

Inside Fatima Sana Shaikh's beautiful abode



Living room

Fatima Sana Shaikh's living room is every book lover's dream. A large wooden bookshelf, filled with books of all genres, takes center stage. This also means that the actress is an avid reader. The shelf also has several small artefacts like vases, a vintage radio and lush indoor plants. Adding to the artistic vibe is a striking painting placed on the bookshelf itself.

The room reflects comfort. There is also a Foosball table in her living room, which showcases that she loves indoor sports too. Blue and white curtains on the window complement the neutral walls. The large, printed fur carpet adds just the right amount of coziness. The living room also has wooden chairs. The other side of the living room shows that there is a small bed and a rectangular mirror on the wall. The wall is decorated with small paintings and other frames.

Watch glimpses of Fatima Sana Shaikh's living room-

Wadrobe

The Dangal actor's home also features a well-organized wardrobe area with a sleek white closet and a large mirror. In some of her pictures, her wardrobe can be seen.

Watch glimpses of Fatima Sana Shaikh's wardrobe-

Bedroom

This video offers a full glimpse of her bedroom, and we are loving all the beige, pink and green color palette here. Her bedroom consists of a cozy bed, complete with a pink blanket and beautifully printed white cushions. The window is adorned with blue and white curtains. A piano in the corner of the room showcases her love for music. The room also includes a study table filled with books, indoor plants and other essentials. A lovely beige rug completes the cozy setup.

Cozy corner

Fatima's home wouldn't be complete without her cozy, plant-filled corners that radiate peace and creativity. Sunlight pours in through the windows, and the walls feature a painting made by Fatima.

It's clear that Fatima Sana Shaikh has a special love for nature, as every corner of her home is adorned with greenery.

Workwise, Fatima Sana Shaikh will soon be seen in Metro...In Dino.

