Did Kim Sae Ron's ex-manager 'groom' her? Details on alleged secret ties to Kim Soo Hyun's agency and embezzlement claims

The former manager of late actress Kim Sae Ron, referred to as K, has initiated legal proceedings against YouTuber Kwon Young Chan. He filed a defamation complaint with the Seocho Police Station on June 19, 2025. The charges were filed under the Information and Communications Network Act.

It cites repeated online accusations and personal attacks that K claims are entirely unfounded. For several months, Kwon has uploaded videos and commentary targeting K. He alleged serious misconduct involving the actress prior to her demise.

YouTuber accusations against K

The controversy began when Kwon claimed that after Kim Sae Ron's wrist surgery in November 2024, suspicious financial activity involving the hospital bill occurred. He cited two separate payment amounts, initially 5.4 million KRW and later a reduced sum of 4.98 million KRW, as indicators of possible embezzlement.

Kwon further intensified his claims by referencing a hospital outpatient record allegedly created under the late actress's name in April 2025, one month after her death. According to Kwon, access to such records would typically be restricted to immediate family. He implied that K may have had unauthorized access to private medical information.

In addition to these financial accusations, Kwon publicly speculated about the manager's alleged involvement in 'grooming' behavior. He suggested he had special connections with GOLDMEDALIST, the agency representing actor Kim Soo Hyun.

Manager K denies all allegations

In response, K has strongly denied all accusations. He stated that he had not visited the hospital since the actress' surgery and had no role in subsequent payments or record access. He described the charges as "false facts."

K explained that the apparent discrepancy in payment amounts was due to the lack of health insurance coverage. He added that Kim Sae Ron had made her own urgent payment arrangements. He emphasized that no personal or financial misconduct took place and stated that continuing to ignore the allegations was no longer an option. After enduring what he described as a three-month campaign of misinformation, K chose to pursue legal action.

Regarding the alleged grooming and Kim Soo Hyun ties, K insisted he had no connection to GOLDMEDALIST. He questioned, "If you are going to talk about public interest, shouldn't it at least be based on facts? There is no truth in Kwon's claims."

Hospital and agency response

The hospital named in the videos also addressed the situation. They stated that the claims shared in Kwon's broadcasts were inaccurate and lacked any supporting medical documentation. An official from Kim Sae Ron's former agency also weighed in. They defended K as a person of integrity who had worked closely with the actress.

Part of broader controversy involving Kim Soo Hyun

This legal dispute unfolds alongside a broader and more complex controversy involving Kim Sae Ron's family and actor Kim Soo Hyun. In recent months, claims have surfaced suggesting that Kim Soo Hyun had a past relationship with the actress while she was underage.

These claims have been strongly denied by Kim Soo Hyun's agency, which has taken legal steps against what they describe as false and defamatory rumors. The feud involving K and Kwon is separate from this matter. But the two controversies have become entangled in public discourse due to overlapping figures and timelines.

