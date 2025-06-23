Ramayana: First promo announcement of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi starrer to have 3-minute long runtime?

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana is hands-down the most awaited movie of Indian cinema. The two-part magnificent epic saga is currently in production under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. Ever since the movie went on the floors, fans have been eagerly waiting for its official announcement video. And now, we have learnt something exciting about the same.

Ramayana 3D official announcement video gets censored again, runtime revealed

Producer Namit Malhotra had submitted a fresh video asset of Ramayana 3D to get it censored. According to reports, the new censored promo is the official title announcement video, which has a runtime of 3 minutes. The promo has received a 'U' certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This 'U' censor certificate indicates that the video asset is unrestricted for all age groups, and everyone can watch it.

The new announcement video is expected to have the first official glimpses of the lead star cast, which includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Interestingly, the promotional asset might not include Sunny Deol's footage as Lord Hanuman, as the actor is yet to begin his shoot. However, there is a little possibility that his look test might be used in the newly censored promo.

The official release date of the Ramayana 3D promo is yet to be decided. It will be interesting to see whether the makers release it in the coming couple of weeks or wait until the auspicious festivals of Dussehra and Diwali 2025.

'Unreleased' Ramayana 3D announcement video

This is the second time that a Ramayana announcement video has been censored. The earlier announcement promo, which was censored to a duration of 2 minutes and 26 seconds, remained unreleased.

The makers of Ramayana had plans to release the official announcement video during WAVES 2025 in the first week of May. However, producer Namit Malhotra had decided to call it off later.

For the unversed, Ramayana Part One is slated to hit the screens on Diwali 2026, while its concluding installment will release on Diwali 2027. In addition to the already mentioned lead star cast, the movie boasts an ensemble of supremely talented actors, including Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Sheeba Chaddha, Ravi Dubey, Adinath Kothare, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet, and many others.

