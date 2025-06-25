J-Hope and Gong Yoo showcase synergy in unseen moments from LV Paris show, don't miss BTS member's sleek look

BTS member J-Hope recently attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show of the Paris Fashion Week. He stole the spotlight with his stylish looks. On June 25, he posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, featuring moments from his attendance of the show. They also included unseen moments from his and Squid Game fame Gong Yoo's interactions. Fans are thrilled at the unexpected actor-idol crossover.

Advertisement

J-Hope turned heads in Louis Vuitton ensemble

J-Hope, renowned for his cool and funky fashion, made a statement at the Paris Fashion Week. As a Louis Vuitton ambassador, he attended the show that unveiled the brand's new collection. He made a suave appearance in a black blazer suit with a silver chain detail on the trousers, paired with a crisp white shirt and a light pink tie. Adding a pop of color, he carried a mid-sized pink LV handbag, bringing a playful touch to the classic suit.

J-Hope X Gong Yoo's LV show crumbs

J-Hope and Gong Yoo in one frame was something the fans didn't expect, but are living it nevertheless. Both the LV ambassadors posed for pictures, showcasing synergy. They were seen all-smiles as Gong Yoo put his arms around the BTS member's shoulder. The Squid Game star was covered from top to bottom in LV, and posed with a glass of drink in hand, radiating opulence. Fans called their interaction "LEGENDARY."

Advertisement

J-Hope and Gong Yoo's latest and upcoming projects

The K-pop star recently wrapped up his highly successful first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, with all shows selling out. During the tour, he debuted three new tracks: Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel), Mona Lisa, and Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla), all of which made it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This achievement cemented J-Hope's status as the K-pop soloist with the most Billboard Hot 100 chart entries in history.

Now, after a successful solo stint, he is gearing up for BTS' full-group comeback. Meanwhile, Gong Yoo is currently filming for his upcoming drama Show Business with Song Hye Kyo. The actor's last project was Netflix's The Trunk, also starring Seo Hyun Jin.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope vibes to AR Rahman’s Yaara during Paris LV show, fans now want a collab