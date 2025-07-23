Rajinikanth's fan recreates superstar’s iconic foreign car moment as she buys her first car, says 'shamelessly asked...'

Rajinikanth once made the headlines when he recalled a past memory of being ridiculed by a producer and his journey to success. Now, the superstar’s fan has recreated the moment, expressing her joy as a fangirl.

Rajinikanth’s fan recreates the superstar’s iconic moment

Taking to her social media handle, Ramya Raman said, “Bought new car. Took it to Thalaivar home. I kept the keys close to the magical name that has always inspired me to think beyond. And the car number is 5004... yes Thalaivars first car number.”

“Foreign car eduthutu... ithe kodambakkam roadla moment... endrum Thalaivar Vazhiyil (Taking my foreign car and the Kodambakkam road moment. Always in Thalaivar’s path). And took delivery from the same person who gave X7 delivery to Thalaivar, shamelessly asked them. Inspired, blessed,” she added.

See the fan’s post with pictures:

When Rajinikanth was insulted by a producer

For those unaware, Rajinikanth once recalled an insulting moment in his life during the Darbar audio launch. Speaking at the event, the superstar narrated how he was offered a positive character in another actor’s movie, and a remuneration of Rs 6000 was finalized.

The actor who wasn’t a superstar at that time agreed to the salary and asked for Rs 100 or 200 as an advance. However, the producer refrained from paying the amount and assured it would be given to him on the day of shoot.

On the first day of shoot, Rajinkanth was asked to put on his makeup, but refused to apply it until an advance was paid. The actor said, “The production manager told me that the hero had arrived and asked me to sit for makeup. I refused. I told him that I wouldn't proceed without getting Rs 1000.”

Knowing this, the producer became furious and insulted Rajinikanth, refusing to give him a role in the movie and making the actor walk home all by himself.

The superstar added, “That was when I realized that if I do not come back to AVM Studios in a foreign car, then I am not Rajinikanth.”

Concluding his words of motivation, the Coolie actor revealed how he fulfilled the promise to himself, appearing at the same AVM Studios in his Italian Fiat with the numberplate 5004, smoking a cigarette and looking regal.

