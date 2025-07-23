Netflix Renews Wednesday for Season 3: Is Jenna Ortega Starrer Eyeing a Spin-Off?

Netflix has renewed Wednesday for Season 3, days after dropping the trailer for Season 2. The Jenna Ortega starrer is set to return to the screens with a new bunch of episodes, where the actress’ iconic character heads back to school for a new academic year.

Ahead of the big premiere, Ortega and the producer, Tim Burton, sat down for a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, where they spoke about what the fans can expect from the new season. Moreover, the showrunners, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, are planning to continue the series.

Advertisement

Is Wednesday season 3 on the cards?

As per the reports of the media portal, the creators, Gough and Millar, are looking to continue the story of the popular Netflix show.

Moreover, they dropped hints about a secret spin-off, which could introduce a new member of the Addams family. Speaking about the new show, the creators shared, "It’s something we’re definitely noodling; there are other characters we can look at."

The Netflix CCO, Bela Bajaria, added, "There's a lot to explore in the Addams Family."

Meanwhile, Wednesday debuted on Netflix in 2022. The show immediately went on to become popular, with the series streaming at No. 2. The cast received multiple nominations that year, including two Golden Globe nods for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Ortega.

Moreover, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress’ dance in the show went viral on the internet.

As for Wednesday season 2, the show will be released in two parts, where the character will try to save Enid from the unknown horrors.

Advertisement

The new season will premiere on August 6, with the second part releasing on September 3.

ALSO READ: Wednesday Season 2 Trailer: Will Jenna Ortega Be Able to Save Enid? Watch as More Horror Awaits Netflix Release