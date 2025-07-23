Shraddha Kapoor almost in tears while watching Saiyaara with rumored BF Rahul Mody, video from theater goes viral

Headlined by debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has been receiving surprising reactions from the audience. While many fan reactions to the movie have created a meme fest online, a video is going viral on social media where Shraddha Kapoor is seen almost in tears while watching the romantic drama. Accompanied by her rumored boyfriend, Rahul Mody, the actress looked completely immersed in the movie.

In the viral clip from the movie hall, the Stree 2 actress can be seen dressed casually. She wore glasses and opted for an olive green outfit. Further, the video showed the duo exiting the theater and quietly making an exit without looking into the camera.

Shraddha Kapoor's shoutout to Saiyaara

Earlier, the Bollywood actress shared a video on her social media handle that quickly captured the attention of her followers. She clapped and hooted during one of Ahaan and Aneet’s scenes in Saiyaara. Describing her excitement and reviewing the movie, Shraddha wrote, “Saiyaara se Aashiqui ho gayi hai mujhe (I’ve fallen in love with Saiyaara).”

Not only this, but she also mentioned, "Pure cinema, pure drama, pure magic. Uff…bohot time baad itna emotion feel kiya hai…Iss moment ke liye 5 baar dekhungi (I felt so emotional after such a long time. I’ll watch it five times just for this moment)."

For the unversed, Saiyaara has been compared to Aashiqui 2, which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Both the projects are directed by Mohit Suri and boast emotional storytelling, soulful music, and magical romantic scenes.

About Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody's relationship

Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have been in a relationship for a couple of years. The duo first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together enjoying dinner in 2024. However, none of them ever confirmed or denied it. Later, there were speculations about their breakup, but the actress refuted all the rumors by sharing a Vada Pav date picture with Rahul on her Instagram handle.

Talking about Saiyaara, the movie has gone all out at the box office and is close to hitting the Rs 150 crore net mark. The sensational blockbuster is in no mood to slow down anytime soon and is projected to smash all the existing records in the genre.

