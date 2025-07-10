Squid Game 3 steals most popular K-drama in July title from Our Unwritten Seoul, know top 20

With new and old K-dramas fighting for the top spot this month, there have been a lot of changes to the list of most popular ones. According to data from the Korean Business Research Institute, Lee Jung Jae starrer Squid Game 3 came out on top as the most famous and beloved show in July for the brand reputation rankings for dramas this month. It bests Park Bo Young and Park Jin Young’s Our Unwritten Seoul, which had managed to capture all hearts the past month.

After comparing factors like the viewership, audience interest, consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness, the information has been collected over the span of June 8 to July 8, 2025, as per Star Today. With a brand reputation index of 7,984,003, Squid Game 3 tops the rankings, alongside related keywords of its OTT platform, Netflix, gaining more interest. It has managed to grab global attention once again, reaching the top of viewership charts.

The top 20 brand reputation rankings for July are as follows:

Squid Game 3 Our Unwritten Seoul Mercy for None Good Boy For Eagle Brothers Head Over Heels Queen’s House Oh My Ghost Clients Our Movie The Haunted Palace Tastefully Yours Salon de Holmes The First Night with the Duke The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun Spring of Youth Hunter with a Scalpel Desperate Mrs. Seon Ju Taxi Driver Good Luck! Nine Puzzles

New K-dramas releasing in July have also raised anticipation about how things will change in the coming month. Big releases like Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young’s Law and the City, as well as Lee Dong Wook and Lee Sung Kyung’s The Nice Guy, have raised excitement. Thriller and suspense stories, including S Line, Low Life, Wall to Wall, The Defects, and Trigger, have also invited the interest of many K-drama lovers.

