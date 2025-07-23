Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals He Ate 5 Meals for Doctor Strange Role, Slams MCU's Diet: 'Grossly Wasteful...'

Benedict Cumberbatch is calling out Hollywood for its excessive waste, especially when it comes to food, energy, and plastic use. During a recent appearance on the Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast, the Doctor Strange star spoke honestly about his experiences behind the scenes in the entertainment industry and the need for change.

"It's a grossly wasteful industry,” Cumberbatch said. “Think about set builds that aren’t recycled, think about transport, think about food, think about housing, but also light and energy. The amount of wattage you need to create daylight and consistent light in a studio environment. It’s a lot of energy.”

Eating beyond appetite took a toll on Benedict Cumberbatch

Cumberbatch opened up about the food waste he witnessed while preparing for major roles. For Doctor Strange, he had to eat five meals a day along with snacks like boiled eggs, crackers, almonds, and cheese.

“The exercise is great, and the end result is that you feel strong and you feel confident. You hold yourself better,” he said. “But it is horrific. I don’t like it personally. I think it’s horrific, eating beyond your appetite.”

He added, “Going back to responsibility and resourcefulness and sustainability, it’s just like, what am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating.”

Here’s why Cumberbatch says actors face backlash when speaking out

The actor acknowledged that celebrities often face criticism when discussing climate change or waste in Hollywood. “Actors regularly get criticized when they speak out on climate and excessive use of things,” he said. “But as an actor and producer, I still try to push the green initiative.”

He shared that on his film sets, he encourages avoiding single-use plastic bottles, stating that while exceptions can be made in remote locations like deserts, more sustainable options should be standard in the 21st century.

As part of his efforts, Benedict Cumberbatch is promoting more sustainable practices on his film sets. He believes that even small changes, such as eliminating single-use plastics, can make a meaningful difference. He mentioned that sometimes it starts with a simple conversation about avoiding plastic, adding that society should have moved past the need for single-use items by now.

The Sherlock actor is currently on a press tour for his upcoming film The Roses, co-starring Olivia Colman. The movie is a modern reimagining of The War of the Roses, a 1981 novel by Warren Adler, which was previously adapted into a 1989 film starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

