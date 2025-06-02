Cardi B Goes Instagram Official With Stefon Diggs Amid Ongoing Divorce From Offset

Cardi B has made her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs official on Instagram. The rapper shared a series of photos from their Memorial Day weekend getaway in Miami, Florida. One of the pictures shows Cardi posing on a yacht in a black one-piece swimsuit, while another features her and Diggs leaning in for a kiss with her leg draped over his.

She captioned the slideshow, “Chapter 5……Hello Chapter six,” referring to the months of the year. This post marks the first time she shared photos of Diggs directly on her Instagram grid.

The couple first sparked dating rumors back in February 2025 after being spotted on a Valentine’s Day date in Miami. They were later seen attending a Met Gala afterparty in May and sitting courtside at a New York Knicks playoff game, which marked their first public appearance together.

Earlier in May, Stefon Diggs also included Cardi B in his own photo dump on Instagram, adding to the speculation. Their recent Memorial Day weekend trip seemed to celebrate six months of dating.

In the Instagram post, Cardi B shared several glamorous moments from the trip, including a video of her twerking in a hot tub, clips of red rose bouquets, and shots of her showing off diamond jewelry and a bright blue Birkin bag. One video showed her singing in an elevator, while another captured her with pink and blonde curls getting ready with her glam team.

However, the trip was also linked to a recent viral video of Stefon Diggs partying on a yacht surrounded by women, reportedly during the same weekend. The video showed him handling a bag with an unknown substance, which could potentially affect his status with the New England Patriots.

Cardi B’s relationship update comes while she is in the middle of a divorce from her estranged husband, Offset. The couple secretly married in 2017 and have three children: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, born in September 2024. Offset is now seeking spousal support and has requested 'everything' in the divorce proceedings, which led Cardi to share a fiery rant on social media.

Cardi B accused Offset of harassment and claimed he has made threats during the legal battle. Despite the ongoing drama, she has chosen to move forward and publicly share her new chapter with Stefon Diggs.

