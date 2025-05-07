Are Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Dating? Rapper and Footballer Fuel Dating Rumors At Met Gala After-Party

Cardi B has once again ignited the romance rumors with the highly acclaimed football player, Stefon Diggs. While the two have been under intense scrutiny by their fans, following dating speculations for months now, they were seen together at another big event: the recently held Met Gala.

There is no doubt that the annual event that takes place on the first Monday of May attracts several elites. However, this year, fans of I Like It only had eyes on her with and the NFL wide receiver.

As per reports, the two were seen heading into an after-party right after they left the Monday night, May 5, 2025, event.

For those who might not know, the Thru Your Phone singer and the great sportsman initially sparked dating speculations back when they were in Miami on Valentine’s Day, this year.

In a clip obtained by TMZ, the Put Em in the Fridge singer and Steffon Diggs were noticed to arrive at a hotel in the wee hours of Saturday, February 15. The reports suggested that the two had even spent time on Valentine’s evening together.

However, the outlet even reported that this was not the first time that the two big figures from their respective industries were spotted together. As per TMZ, Cardi B and Diggs had visited a nightclub in New York City earlier that month.

It is crucial to know that Stefon Diggs plays for Houston Texans. Meanwhile, the news became even bigger when the former husband of Cardi B reacted to the rumored romance and had a surprising response.

Offset took to the comments section of an Instagram post about Cardi B, after someone commented “Offset punching air,” to which the man replied “I’m happy for her !!”

For those who do not know, Cardi B and Offset tied the knot back in 2017. The pair shares three children together. However, it was last fall that the rapper filed for divorce.

