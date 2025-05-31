Cardi B Reveals Name of Third Child, Accuses Offset of Being Absent Father

Cardi B has publicly revealed the name of her and Offset’s third child while calling out her estranged husband for being largely absent from their children’s lives.

During a conversation on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces on Friday, the Grammy-winning rapper shared that Offset has only seen Blossom “about five times” since her birth in September 2024. This marked the first time Cardi publicly confirmed their daughter’s name, which she had previously hinted at by posting flower emojis in a hospital photo carousel last year.

“I’ve been trying to save your face,” Cardi said during the chat, expressing frustration over Offset’s lack of involvement. “I said you can see my kids in my house. I want my daughter to feel the love of her dad. He hasn’t seen his kids since March.”

The rapper, 31, claimed that Offset, 32, is welcome to visit their children anytime but has missed scheduled visits three times. The couple, who have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since marrying in September 2017, share two more children: daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3.

In July, Cardi filed for divorce and confirmed pregnancy rumors the very next day. In August, she posted maternity photos with the caption, “With every ending comes a new beginning,” crediting her baby girl for giving her “renewed power.” Despite the split, she included Offset in her hospital photo set when Blossom was born, showing him cradling the newborn alongside Kulture and Wave.

Offset also has three children from previous relationships: Jordan, 14; Kody, 9; and Kalea, 9. In 2022, he praised Cardi for being a loving stepmother, calling it a “blessing” to have a wife who treats his other kids as her own.

Meanwhile, Cardi has been seen spending time with NFL player Stefon Diggs. However, reports suggest she is upset with Diggs following a video showing him handing out a pink substance to women at a party.

