Young Sheldon Actress Valerie Mahaffey Passes Away at 71: Remembering Her Life and Legacy
Valerie Mahaffey passed away on Friday in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Kell, and their daughter, Alice.
Valerie Mahaffey, the Emmy-winning actress known for her roles in Northern Exposure, Desperate Housewives, and Young Sheldon, has died at the age of 71. Her publicist, Jillian Roscoe, confirmed that Mahaffey passed away on Friday in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer.
Mahaffey won an Emmy in 1992 for her role as Eve in Northern Exposure. She was the only actor from the series to win an Emmy Award. The comedy-drama television series about the eccentric residents in the fictitious town of Cicely, Alaska, originally aired on CBS from July 12, 1990, to July 26, 1995, with a total of 110 episodes. It received 57 award nominations during its six-season run and won 27, including the 1992 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series, two additional Primetime Emmy Awards, four Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and two Golden Globes.
She also appeared in Desperate Housewives as Alma Hodge. In Young Sheldon, she was seen as teacher Victoria MacElroy. Mahaffey also had roles on Seinfeld, ER, Cheers, The Mindy Project, and in films such as Seabiscuit and Sully.
On the film front, she starred in French Exit (2020), for which she received a Spirit Award nomination, The Witch Files, No Pay, Nudity, Crazy Eyes, If I Were You, and Jack and Jill.
Born in Indonesia on June 16, 1953, Mahaffey moved to the U.S. at age 11. She studied at the University of Texas and later began her acting career on Broadway. She appeared in six Broadway productions and earned Obie Awards for her theater performances.
In a statement, Kell said, “I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses.”
