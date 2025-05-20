Days of Our Lives May 19 Episode Recap: Philip Dramatically Spills Sarah’s Secret to Xander

In the latest Days of Our Lives, which aired on May 19, Alex pitches Stephanie’s novel to Kate in the pub. He states that the writer would like to be anonymous. After flipping through the pages, Kate says that there could be a market for this genre of novel.

Kate asks him what she will get out of it when Alex asks for an honest opinion. He expressed that the novel is a hit, and he wants to relaunch Titan Publishing with Kate operating it. She says that she will think about it and then heads out.

Sarah and Maggie talk about Xander's sudden disconnection at the hospital and his bid for sepsis medication. Sarah tries calling him, but he doesn't answer. Worried that he may be doing something bad, she says that Xander wouldn't be this caring towards her if he were aware that she knew about Philip’s secret.

Meanwhile, Xander brutally beats up Philip to the point that he bleeds. As he beat him, he crouched down to tell Philip that he was pathetic and Victor was ashamed of him and how he destroyed their family. As Xander walks out, he tells Philip that he does not want to see him again.

Before falling unconscious, Philip says, “Sarah knew.” Xander then quickly goes back, picks up Philip's phone, sees something, and then leaves before Kate arrives.

Philip is taken to the hospital, where Kate mentions Xander’s name. Sarah takes over. While examining him, she worries that Xander may have a hand in this.

In the episode, when Xander gets home, Maggie asks the reason why he ran off from Sarah. He says that a huge deal fell through. She tells him to call his wife as she has some questions for him. He says, “I’m sure she does. I’ve got a few things I’d like to ask her as well.”

At the hospital, Sarah informs Kate that Philip was stabbed but unconscious, adding that he had organ damage and extensive injuries. Jada, who had promised to find who did this when Philip entered the hospital, asks where Xander was, because he had a motive.

