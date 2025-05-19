Katy Perry Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction on Stage During Las Vegas Concert: 'Sh*t, My Bra is Gonna Come Off...'

Katy Perry, 40, was performing her hit song, Part of Me, during her Las Vegas concert of her Lifetimes Tour on Saturday when she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction. In a viral video doing the rounds on the internet, her bra looks unhooked as she runs across the stage's runway area, donning a reflective cone bra, matching reflective briefs, and pointed thigh-high leather boots.

As soon as she realised it, she stopped and changed her moves to hide the wardrobe malfunction. "Oh sh*t, my bra is gonna come off," she said into the microphone while walking to the main stage.

Perry didn't let the incident affect her performance as she kept dancing with her backup dancers near large robotic legs. She also turned around to twerk for the crowd with the back of her bra open.

The singer then walked over to the side stage, where one of the dancers helped her fix her bra. "Put my bra back on, Patrick," she said into the mic, before playfully adding, "Sorry guys, you didn't pay that much."

Perry continued with the rest of the performance and even stunned fans with a death drop.

Perry's recent concerts have been grabbing headlines for several reasons. On May 12, Perry said she thought she was the "most hated person on the internet." She then went on to add that "it's false."

Perry recently attended Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to Jeff Bezos. Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner were also in attendance.

Last month, the pop icon received a ton of backlash for her 11-minute spaceflight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft. Many accused Perry of making a public spectacle out of the spaceflight and being out of touch with reality.

The first all-female space crew in over 60 years also included Sanchez, journalist Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist and bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

