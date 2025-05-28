Days of Our Lives May 27 Episode Recap: Did Arianna Lie to Gabi About Her Whereabouts? Find Out

In the May 27 episode of Days of Our Lives, the audience saw Arianna lying to her mother, a conversation about jobs with Javi and Leo, along with Gabi and Javi coming face to face.

To fill you in, since Javi no longer works for Gabi, he needs another job. Leo suggests that he be a firefighter since it was his dream. Javi is hesitant to do that because of his previous experience with homophobia. Leo makes sure to tell him that if he experiences that again, he will back Javi up.

Gabi worries about Arianna’s whereabouts

Gabi is in full panic mode since her daughter was out all night ans did not answer her texts. After getting snippy with JJ, she thanks him for helping her, given the fact that they have not been on teh best of terms.

As the two have food, Gabi goes to worst-case scenario, JJ suggests another possibility that a boy may be involved in this. Meanwhile, the scene shifts to Ari and Doug being in bed at the Salem Inn.

As they get dressed, teh duo decides to see each other again, along with Doug assuring that he does not have a girlfriend. Later, as Gabi rushes into the Square, she asks Ari to spill where she was. Ari lies that she was at a childhood friend’s house. Later, Javi joins them, and things take a turn as Gabi apologizes for letting him go.

Johnny wants to name his child after John

After seeing John's condition at the hospital, at home, Johnny tells Chanel that he wants to name their child after John. Chanel saw this as a good idea for when the day arrives.

The couple talks about his job at Titan, with Chanel asking if her beau actually wants to work with Xander. Johnny mentioned that Xander wasn't arrested for attacking Philip. Also, he needs a job so he does not have to depend on DiMera money to provide for his family when they have kids.

Chanel then notices that he said kids, plural. He then expresses his thankfulness for supporting him, and both end up expressing their adoration and love for one another.