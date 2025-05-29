BTS’ J-Hope returns to TV: See his daily life through manager’s lens on Omniscient Interfering View on THIS date

BTS’s J-Hope is officially back on screen, and this time we’ll see him through the eyes of his manager. Sounds interesting, right? After completing eight months of military service, the BTS icon is jumping straight into his next era with his third solo single, Killin’ It Girl. Well, practically, J-Hope is not giving time to recover ARMYs from previous incidents like his track, tours, and random Weverse lives.

He kicked off the excitement on May 28 by dropping a cinematic concept film titled Charm of HOPE. The video nods to his earlier singles Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and MONA LISA before pivoting into a teaser for what’s next. It’s bold, it's fresh, and it’s clear—J-Hope is setting the tone, and he's doing it his way.

BTS' J-Hope In New Variety Show

As if a new single and tour weren’t enough, BTS' J-Hope is also stepping back onto the small screen. He’s confirmed to appear on MBC’s popular variety show Point of Omniscient Interfere, with the episode dropping sometime in June.

If you’re not familiar, the show gives fans a look into the real lives of celebrities by mixing candid moments with commentary. As the stars go about their day, their managers and a panel of “meddling experts” share behind-the-scenes stories.

The show follows what each celebrity is doing during a certain period—whether it’s daily videos, backstage moments, or life on tour—from the manager’s point of view. It’s honest, sometimes funny, and with J-Hope joining, it’s definitely worth checking out.

J-Hope Is Killin’ It Girl - His New Single

BTS' J-Hope is ready to make waves again with his upcoming single, Killin’ It Girl. Set to drop on June 13 at 1 p.m. KST (midnight ET), the track marks his third solo release and features a high-energy collaboration with American rapper GloRilla. It’s the kind of cross-continental collab that already feels like a moment.

Everything about this release screams confidence, evolution, and a sound that’s ready to hit different. With his signature mix of style, swagger, and storytelling, J-Hope seems set to deliver yet another track that stays on repeat—and in the conversation.

