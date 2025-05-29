Who was Peter Kwong? Learn as Big Trouble in Little China and The Golden Child Actor Dies at 73

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

In a tragic news piece today, Peter Kwong, who was an incredible martial artist and actor, has sadly passed away at the age of 73. The performer reportedly took his last breath in his sleep overnight Tuesday, per Entertainment Weekly.

Theo Caesar, who was his agent, confirmed the news of his passing with the publication, referring to him as a “great guy.”

The actor made waves with his amazing work in a variety of different projects, including Eddie Murphy's starrer, The Golden Child, and Kurt Russell and Kim Cattrall's starrer, Big Trouble in Little China, both of which were released in 1986.

All about his professional front

Extra outlet mentioned that Kwong was a Sacramento native, born on April 9, 1952. After stepping foot into the world of television, he made his debut in 1976 and appeared in projects like Wonder Woman, Little House on the Prairie, Cagney & Lacey, Miami Vice, Dynasty, General Hospital, The A-Team, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and many others.

Apart from the above-mentioned hit films, Kwong was also featured in ventures like Never Too Young to Die and Gleaming the Cube.

Additionally, the star also acted in projects including Drake & Josh, My Wife and Kids, JAG, Malcolm & Eddie, and The Wayans Brothers. One of his final appearances was in Curb Your Enthusiasm’s 2020 episode, according to the reports.

He was more than just an actor

His agent reportedly said that, along with acting, Kwong was a “true champion of union rights.” Kwong was also one of the people who signed a letter in 2016 protesting jokes made about Asians during the Academy Awards broadcast.

Deadline notes that the late star was a part of multiple boards, which also included the Television Academy Board of Governors and SAG National Board of Directors