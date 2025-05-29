Cassie Ventura Welcomes Baby Boy With Alex Fine Days After Testifying in Diddy Trial: Know Relationship Timeline with Husband

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

Cassie Ventura has welcomed her third child with husband Alex Fine, a source with direct knowledge tells TMZ. The singer gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday, May 27, at a hospital in New York City. The baby arrived slightly before the due date, but both mother and baby are healthy and doing well.

Cassie Ventura was rushed to the hospital on May 27 and admitted to the labor and delivery unit. This marks the couple’s third child together, following daughters Frankie, born in 2019, and Sunny, born in 2021. The singer first announced her pregnancy in February with a social media post showing Frankie and Sunny kissing her baby bump.

The birth comes less than two weeks after Cassie testified against her ex-boyfriend Sean Diddy Combs in his federal s*x trafficking trial. Cassie took the stand on May 13, appearing visibly pregnant and emotional during four days of testimony. The judge limited her time on the stand to prevent stress that might induce labor.

After testifying, Cassie's lawyer Doug Wigdor told the media, “Cassie was preparing to give birth to this child…focusing on her family after the long week.” In a statement released after her testimony, Cassie said, “This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors.”

During her testimony, Cassie alleged that Diddy had subjected her to abuse and pressured her into unwanted s*xual situations. She spoke about being involved in what he reportedly called 'freak offs,' where he would watch her engage with male s*x workers. Cassie said she had felt horrible about herself, describing feelings of disgust and humiliation.

She also claimed that Diddy had physically assaulted her, referencing a 2013 incident in which she was allegedly thrown to the ground, leaving her with a scar over her eye. Photos of bruises were submitted as part of the court evidence. According to Cassie, when Diddy wanted something to happen, there was no way around it.

Cassie and Alex Fine married in 2019, a year after she split from Diddy. The couple is now focusing on their growing family, with three children under the age of six. In her February pregnancy announcement, Cassie wrote, “Can’t wait to meet you, little one.”

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

