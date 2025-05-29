Days of Our Lives May 28 Episode Recap: Does Rachel Know Who Shot EJ? Here’s What She Tells Kristen

On the May 28 episode of Days of Our Lives, Belle arrives at Alex’s office and the two start talking about Philip and the heist he had pulled. Belle states that he had good intentions and he wanted to make things right with Xander.

Alex tells her about seeing Xander the day before and how differently he behaved around the same time Philip was attacked. They do not know if Xander is Phillip’s attacker, but in case he is and Philip does not wake up, the question arises, what will happen to the companies, both DiMera and Titan?

Abe senses something is off with Kate

At the hospital, after Roman reassures Kate that Philip was looking better ans will wake up, she asks her husband to go home and start breakfast. Then Abe and Paulina run into her, and they have a chat.

Once Paulina goes to get coffee, Abe asks the reason why Kate was so sure that Xander was Phillip’s attacker. Without answering this question, Kate runs off to see Philip's doctor.

What does Rachel tell Kristen?

In the episode, EJ and Kristen have a talk about John and the hospital, with Kristen snapping at him that she can't deliver Brady’s vote, and also calls out her brother for his behavior, despite his claims that he has changed.

After EJ leaves, Rachel tells Kristen that she does not feel good, and ever since the tea party, her stomach has hurt. Rachel suggests that she was not sick but upset. Then Rachel talks about having a bad dream after her birthday. Later, stating, “I heard a gunshot,” not in the dream but in real life.

The episode also showed EJ and Johnny’s encounter. At the square, EJ tries to call Johnnybut he turns away. While following him, EJ falls. As soon a that happened, Johnny tried to help him. As EJ pulls himself up, his son turns and walks away.

Later, Kristen asks Rachel what she remembers about that night EJ was shot. Rachel states about waking up when she heard yelling and suck down to witness EJ and Johnny fighting and he carried a gun.

