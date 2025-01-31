Days Of Our Lives Recap: Why Does Javi Confront Arnold Before His Wedding? Find Out

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, which aired on January 30, we see a heated moment between fake Rafe aka Arnold, and Javi, before the groom-to-be’s wedding to Jada.

At one point in the episode, Javi visits Rafe’s hotel room and gives him a ceviche container. Javi says, “Shrimp for breakfast?”. Then Arnold tells him that he had asked for room service and he did not need any assistance for getting ready for the big day.

He tries his best to get him out of the room but the stripper walks out of the bathroom. Then Javi asks for an explanation about it to the groom-to-be. Arnold lies about the stripper bringing him the scarf that he forgot and that she spent the night as she was wasted.

The fake Rafe says that he slept on the floor when Javi questioned him where the stripper slept. And Arnold says that nothing occurred between the two. But Javi does not believe him. The fake Rafe confesses about having an intimate night with her and asks Javi why he was making a big fuss about it.

Javi says couldn't understand how he could do that. Arnold tells him to get over that and warns him to not spill that to anyone. Rafe gave the reasoning that he did not break any vows as he had not tied the knot yet. Javi asks, "How could you hurt Jada like that?" Arnold says that she would not be hurt if she was not aware of it.

During their conversation, Javi says that he does not sound like himself but then Arnold tells him to keep this secret. Javi leaves without promising that he will be secretive about it.

Later in the episode, EJ brings a muffin to the captive Rafe and he sings a happy birthday song. EJ then reveals that it was his birthday and also his wedding day. He told Rafe that Jada did not think that he was missing and planned a wedding to marry Arnold.

Rafe was not able to believe that EJ would do such a thing as marrying Jada off for his vengeance. Then EJ tells him that before the duo could walk up to their honeymoon suite, Jada would be outed as a corrupt cop. He then proceeded to tell Rafe what would happen after that.

He says that Jada would be fired and Arnold would be reinstated, who would then convince the mayor to reinstate EJ as well. Then suddenly, Rafe leaps up and lunges at EJ, knocking him out. Rafe says, “There’s not going to be a wedding, you son of a bi**h.”