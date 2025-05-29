The Young and the Restless May 29 Episode Recap: Traci Confesses Missing How Alan Once Made Her Feel; Know More

In the May 28 episode of The Young and the Restless, the audience saw Traci returning to Genoa City after the entire Martin situation. With hopes of impressing her, Diane shows off the update.

Traci then opens up about the heartbreak. Diane tells her that a craving for love does not make her weak. Traci confesses that she misses the way “Alan” once made her feel. As of now, Traci’s entire focus is on writing a novel.

Advertisement

Claire wants everything to go perfectly

At the jazz lounge, Claire was all set to throw the best birthday party for Nikki. Along with assurance from Pietro and Kyle’s backing, she was motivated to make a statement for both Nikki and Victor.

All she hoped was to show Victor that Kyle was THE person for her. Despite knowing that winning Victor over was not an easy task, Kyle tries to be positive.

On the other hand, Nikki expresses her concerns to Victoria that Victor may not allow Michael and Lauren to enter her party because of the resignation situation.

Meanwhile, Jack confronts Victor, with the latter brushing off the conversation. Nick notices Victor’s paranoia.

Victor surprises Nikki with a sweet gift

At the club, Victor presents Nikki with a refurbished music box that plays one of her early compositions. Everything went well until the conversation pivoted to Kyle, Claire, and Dumas.

Advertisement

Victoria firmly calls out her father’s meddling. She wants him not to jeopardize Claire's happiness. But despite this, Victor didn't change his opinion on Kyle, stating that he will break Claire’s heart.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful May 28 Episode Recap: Carter and Hope’s Big Engagement Announcement