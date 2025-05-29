Why Is Camila Cabello Not Part of Fifth Harmony Reunion? Timeline From X Factor Beginnings to Her 2016 Exit

If you missed the beloved music group Fifth Harmony, then it's time to rejoice because there is a potential that the group could reunite, but without Camila Cabello. As per The Hollywood Reporter, insiders well-versed with the situation revealed that the group is in talks on a reunion, except for the Crying in the Club singer.

The sources reportedly revealed to the outlet that the new Fifth Harmony has huge plans for the next year, which would also mark a 10-year anniversary of their hit album 7/27 and popular song, Work From Home.

In addition to that, they also shared that the music group is working on a documentary that centers on their return to the stage. It would also reportedly include footage on a yet-to-be-announced tour.

Camila Cabello reportedly relinquished her rights to the Fifth Harmony name

Camila absolutely shocked the fans when she left the band towards the end of 2016. After she left, the group continued to work as a foursome.

The publication reported that as a part of the split, the Senorita songstress relinquished her rights to the music group’s name. After she bid adieu, the band reportedly re-signed with Epic Records and released an album named Fifth Harmony in 2017.

In 2018, the foursome announced the news of an indefinite hiatus to focus on their individual careers. As of now, the band is not on Epic Records’ roster, according to the outlet.

Camila Cabello’s timeline with Fifth Harmony

After entering The X Factor in 2012, Camila became a part of the Fifth Harmony group, which also included Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane. Soon after that, they would win fans' hearts with their work.

The groups went on to release their hit albums, including 7/27 and Reflection, both of which went platinum, per RIAA. They are known for songs like Worth It, Work From Home, That's My Girl, and many more.

The singer then left the band in 2016 and was successful with her solo career, giving us amazing hits like Havana with Young Thug, Senorita with Shawn Mendes, Crying in the Club, My Oh My, Shameless, and Never Be the Same, among others.

Other Fifth Harmony members have released their respective works as well. Normani also saw global success with hits like Motivation, Dancing with a Stranger with Sam Smith, and Love Lies with Khalid.

