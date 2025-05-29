Choi Hyun Wook to play enigmatic student in Choi Min Sik’s class in Notes from the Last Row: Script reading PICS out

Choi Hyun Wook is currently riding high in the 2025 K-drama scene, thanks to his impressive performance in the romantic comedy My Dearest Nemesis and a show-stopping cameo in Weak Hero Class 2. He is now set to explore new horizons in the upcoming Netflix drama Notes from the Last Row. On May 29, the drama production team released a sneak peak of the series' script reading session, featuring the main cast. It heightened excitement regarding the release of the upcoming show.

Notes from the Last Row script reading session

Previously, the main leads, Choi Hyun Wook, Choi Min Sik and others were reported to be in talks for starring in the drama. With the script reading stills, Netflix confirmed the cast members of Notes from the Last Row. In the latest photos, the actors can be seen engrossed in reading about their respective roles. They also posed with the scripts in hand and in one of the pics, Choi Min Sik and Choi Hyun Wook showcased synergy as the former wrapped his arms around the latter's shoulder.

Notes from the Last Row: Plot and character details

The series will feature Choi Hyun Wook as Lee Kang, a mysterious student of the Korean literature department with exceptional writing skills. The drama, based on a popular Spanish play, El Chico de la última fila, revolves around Lee Kang's complex relationship with Heo Mun Oh (played by Exhuma's Choi Min Shik). The character is a bitter literature professor and a failed writer, who gets drawn to the talent of Lee Kang.

Backbencher Lee Kang will receive encouragement to excel in writing from the professor, leading to growth and healing of both. Heo Mun Oh's bitterness might stem from his shattered literary dreams and from the success of his writer friend, Kim Su Hun (played by Heo Joon Ho). Among the notable supporting cast, we have Ahn Eun Joo playing Kim Su Hun's wife and Jo Hyeon Suk stars as Heo Mun Oh's wife.

Notes from the Last Row release

The drama reportedly went on floors in April this year and is eyeing a 2026 release. With veteran actors and rising stars like Choi Hyun Wook coming together, anticipation for the series is high.

