General Hospital Spoilers for May 29 Episode: Brook Lynn to Reveal Truth About Hiding Pregnancy As Dante and Lulu Fight

Hostilities are running high in Port Charles as General Hospital spoilers for the May 29 episode indicate dramatic showdowns, explosive secrets, and heartbreaks that are separating people and families.

Jason (Steve Burton) attempts to bargain with Michael (Rory Gibson) regarding the custody crisis, while Nina reveals an explosive secret. Michael's custody battle might take an entirely different and unexpected turn.

Jason pushes Michael for flexibility in the custody crisis

Jason Morgan tries to persuade Michael Corinthos to make a compromise with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), but Michael is adamant. Michael informs Carly that he no longer thinks Willow is capable of taking care of their children, laying the groundwork for a heated custody war.

Willow, who is mentally exhausted, seeks advice from Drew. She tells him that Michael's demands would take her right out of her children's lives.

Nina lets the cat out of her bag

Fuel to the fire comes in the form of a secret from Nina Reeves that may blow Michael's custody case wide open. Fans can expect a shocking twist as per General Hospital spoilers for the May 29 episode.

It turns out that Michael is the father of Sasha Gilmore's (Sofia Mattsson) unborn child. While this bombshell hangs in the balance, the courtroom may just become the battleground for more than the custody of that child.

Lulu's return sparks Dante's fury

Meanwhile, Lulu Spencer is battling Dante's rage regarding the truth about Gio’s parentage. Dante slams Lulu’s involvement in the situation.

He accuses her of inciting more drama. However, Lulu keeps tearfully denying the allegations. Lulu insists she was just being honest, but Dante isn’t buying it.

Brook Lynn opens up about motherhood regrets

Brook Lynn at last owns up to Ned about why she has been keeping her son Giovanni a secret. Afraid she might never gain his trust, she seeks support from her father.

Ned advises her to be patient as Gio grapples with the revelations. Luckily, Gio finds some comfort with Emma, who vows her strong support.

Tune in to General Hospital on ABC as secrets are exposed and loyalties are divided.

