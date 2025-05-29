Who Was Hannah Moody and What Happened to Her? All We Know About Hiking Influencer's Tragic Demise

Well-known hiking influencer Hannah Moody has been discovered dead mere 600 yards from a popular Arizona hiking trail. Scottsdale Police Department confirmed in a statement that came out on May 22.

Moody was merely 31 years old at the time of her tragic demise. She had developed a huge following on Instagram while documenting her treks through the Arizona desert terrain.

She was reported missing at approximately 7:50 p.m. on May 21, per Us Weekly. Friends called the police after they hadn't heard from her. Police officers, responding to calls, found her car still at the Gateway Trailhead of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve in Scottsdale.

Early search efforts initiated that night involved officers in plainclothes, drones, and helicopters with support from the Phoenix Police Department. With no leads after four and a half hours, the search was suspended at around 11:30 p.m. and continued early the following morning.

With over 20 officers, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office search and rescue members resumed the search on May 22. About 12:05 p.m., the sheriff's air unit discovered Moody's corpse about 600 yards from the established trail.

All about the late hiking influencer's life

Hannah Moody had earned more than 45,000 followers on Instagram by sharing her hiking journey before her death. She had also shared several motivational videos inspiring her followers to take a positive outlook on life. Her inspirational outdoor photographs, accompanied by words of faith and encouragement, against the backdrop of the beautiful Arizona scenery, made her a viral influencer.

A few days ago, Moody shared a touching video on Instagram about her passion for hiking during sunset. In the May 19 post, she expressed gratitude for a last-minute schedule change at her restaurant job, saying it allowed her to reconnect with her passion for evening hikes.

"God is literally blessing me with the day shift because he knows how much I freaking love the sunset and I love being able to go for sunset hikes," she said in the video, adding, "I haven’t really been able to do that and it’s just so sweet and so thoughtful."

Scottsdale investigators are carrying out a complete inquiry into the cause of Hannah Moody's death. The official cause of death will be established by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office. In the initial police statement, nothing obvious was found by the officers at the scene to indicate foul play or trauma.

