Kylie Jenner Steals Hearts as Supportive Girlfriend to Timothée Chalamet at Red Carpet Debut — Here’s What She Did

Kylie Jenner made a series of stylish appearances during the 2025 awards season as she supported boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. The couple’s first official red-carpet debut came at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome. Jenner wore a black Schiaparelli gown from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection, featuring a plunging neckline and curve-hugging silhouette.

Chalamet received the David for Cinematic Excellence and matched Jenner’s elegant look in a velvet suit with a boutonniere. The moment was a highlight for the couple, who have been linked since April 2023 and have attended several events together in recent months.

Here's why Kylie Jenner wore only black to the awards

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar published on May 28, Kylie Jenner shared why she continued to choose black dresses. “I think it just, like, happened that way,” she said. “Even recently I was like, I can’t wear another black dress. And then, of course, the most perfect, gorgeous Schiaparelli black dress shows up.”

The Khy founder added that black is a safe, timeless choice. “Although these are the most beautiful, iconic gowns that I've been wearing, I think a black dress is also kind of like, not too attention-grabbing in the best way. You can never go wrong with a black dress.”

Kylie’s preference for black was clear at multiple events. At the 2025 Oscars, she chose a sparkling, skin-baring Miu Miu gown with a plunging bra top and floor-length skirt. Although the look was a shift from her usual black choices, she returned to her signature color for the after-party. There, she wore a sheer black Ashi Studio Haute Couture dress featuring a lace corset bodice and a see-through skirt.

Timothée Chalamet also stayed in sync with Jenner’s looks. For the after-party, he wore a black embossed blazer and slacks, complementing her outfit once again.

Jenner also appeared in black at the 2025 BAFTA Awards, Berlin Film Festival, and Santa Barbara Film Festival. Her looks included a vintage John Galliano dress and other bodycon styles. A source told PEOPLE in April that this awards season was intense for the couple.

A source said that the awards season and premieres earlier in the year had been intense for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship, but they were making it work. The source added that Kylie was truly his biggest fan and often cleared her schedule to attend awards and premieres with him, showing full support for his career.

