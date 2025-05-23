Days of Our Lives May 22 Episode Recap: Arianna Reveals She Was Not Graduating, Here’s How Gabi Reacted

In Days of Our Lives' latest episode, which aired on May 22, 2025, Holly and Doug cross paths at his workplace as she was there to study for her GED. He thinks that his period to pass the exam has passed, but Holly says that she can help him.

Later, Holly asks him how his new job was going. He mentions running into Julie, which did not go well. He was on a mission to get her necklace back. But he doesn't think that will win. Julie was hurt as he had taken advantage of her.

He revealed that he was planning to talk to Melinda, but Holly advised him to go to Tate’s grandfather. John, who is a PI, was coming home that night. Doug says maybe and calls in the night.

Marlena and Gabi celebrate Arianna’s birthday. Marlena mentioned being sad over Will and Sonny not being here, as they were planning a party back home, but this topic was brushed off by Ari.

Marlena talks about talking Ari’s dad down so she could be there for her birthday and then fly for her graduation ceremony. Ari revealed that she was not graduating. This makes Gabi freak out. Her daughter tells her that she has completed everything, but she does not desire to graduate in person. She explains staying through the summer, which makes Gabi happy. But Marlena senses that something was off.

Later in the episode, at the square, as Holly was on her phone, she looked behind, shrugged, and moved ahead. It is revealed that she was being followed by an unknown person.

Meanwhile, Gabi frantically calls JJ, informing him that her daughter was nowhere in the house. It is revealed that she was in Doug’s hotel room. When Doug mentions that her phone was ringing nonstop, Ari puts it on Do Not Disturb.

